A West Rutland man is charged with kidnapping after he allegedly beat a woman and chased her down as she tried to get away.
Logan Galante, 21, pleaded not guilty on Friday in Rutland County criminal court to felony charges of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, first-degree unlawful restraint and kidnapping, as well as a misdemeanor charge of violating his conditions of release.
The kidnapping charge carries a potential life sentence, and the other charges carry a combined maximum of 30 years and six months.
Galante was ordered held without bail pending a weight of the evidence hearing.
Vermont State Police said they first became aware of the incident shortly before 5 a.m. on Thursday morning through a call from the Stewart’s Shoppe in West Rutland. A clerk there described Galante coming into the store with a woman who was crying, according to affidavits. He was asked to leave because of how he was fighting with the woman and shoving another man as he went, the affidavits show.
Police say the woman then got a ride from her mother.
The next call came later that morning, police said, from the woman’s mother, who was with the 18-year-old victim at Rutland Regional Medical Center reporting an assault.
The woman told police she’d been having a verbal argument with Galante early in the morning, and that when she left the house rather than continue the argument, he followed her and began beating her in the backyard. She told police that blows to her face felt like being hit with bricks, and that when she fell to the ground, Galante stood over her and continued punching her.
When she tried to get up and run away, the woman told police Galante grabbed her by her hair and began to drag her back toward the house, ripping out chunks of hair in the process. Police said she broke away and got as far as the West Rutland Jiffy Mart before Galante caught up with her and resumed punching her, knocking her down and kicking her in the head. She said a kick to her ear disoriented her, and that Galante stomped on her neck.
The woman told police she screamed for help and eventually managed to get to Stewart’s to call her mother.
The police report characterized the woman’s injuries as “severe bruising to her face and right ear.”
Police say when they located Galante, he “appeared to understand that he was about to be arrested,” and that he said he expected he was in trouble for having been at the Stewart’s that morning.
Police say he was subject to conditions of release for “a few separate charges of domestic assault,” none of them involving the woman in this case. One of those conditions was staying away from the Stewart’s.
(1) comment
wait a minute...he beats this poor girl like that, and is just told to stay away from Stewart's? huh? how is that ok?? omg.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.