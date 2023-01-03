A West Rutland man is charged with kidnapping after he allegedly beat a woman and chased her down as she tried to get away.

Logan Galante, 21, pleaded not guilty on Friday in Rutland County criminal court to felony charges of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, first-degree unlawful restraint and kidnapping, as well as a misdemeanor charge of violating his conditions of release.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(1) comment

Lunabop62
Lunabop62

wait a minute...he beats this poor girl like that, and is just told to stay away from Stewart's? huh? how is that ok?? omg.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.