A convicted sex offender is facing a felony charge for failing to comply with the sex offender registry.
Victoria Hunt, whose attorney said goes by he/him pronouns but also goes by “Giovanni” and “Jaydon,” pleaded not guilty to the charge Monday in Rutland County Criminal Court.
No bail was set in the case, but Hunt was in custody as of Monday for furlough violations, and court officials said Hunt would only be released at the discretion of the Vermont Department of Corrections. Should that happen, Judge John Valente ordered Hunt to observe a 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. curfew.
Hunt was convicted in 2018 on charges resulting from the revelation he had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Hunt was 19 at the time. Rutland Town Police said they were notified earlier this month by Hunt’s parole officer that he was “missing in action.”
Court records indicate that starting in March, Hunt has required to make the daily check-ins that were required while Hunt was living in a shelter in Middlebury. Affidavits went on to describe Hunt being repeatedly out of touch in the coming months and being said to have taken up residence at the “Ethan Allen Sugarhouse” and an address on Parsons Hill Road in Castleton. Hunt was sent multiple letters stating he was out of compliance, according to court records.
Police said Hunt left the Castleton address Sept. 3 and had not contacted the registry or his probation officer with Hunt’s new location as of Sept. 8. A Castleton Police Officer tried to make contact with Hunt at the Parsons Hill Road address on Saturday, according to affidavits, and learned Hunt was incarcerated in Chittenden County.
In court Monday, Rutland County State’s Attorney Arthur Brown argued for Hunt to be subjected to a 24/7 curfew should Hunt be released. Valente said that while Hunt’s alleged noncompliance had implications on both public safety and risk of flight, the court was obligated to use the least restrictive methods to address those concerns, imposing the nighttime curfew.