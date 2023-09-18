A convicted sex offender is facing a felony charge for failing to comply with the sex offender registry.

Victoria Hunt, whose attorney said goes by he/him pronouns but also goes by “Giovanni” and “Jaydon,” pleaded not guilty to the charge Monday in Rutland County Criminal Court.

