Vermont State Police said a Poultney man choked another man into unconsciousness on Saturday during a fight over laundry.
Andrew Drost, 33, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, as well as a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault. The charges carry a maximum of 16½ years in prison.
Prosecutors sought to have Drost held without bail, arguing he posed a risk of continued violence. Judge Cortland Corsones instead ordered Drost released on conditions, including that he stay away from the alleged victim and witnesses, that he observe a curfew, and that he not possess any dangerous weapons.
Police described the situation that resulted in the charges as a family dispute that has escalated to a shoving match when Drost threw a punch at a 54-year-old man, hitting him in the jaw. The two began grappling and Drost choked the man into unconsciousness, according to affidavits, telling the man “goodnight” as he passed out.
The man told police he regained consciousness after Drost let go of him, and that he did not need medical attention. Police said the man had scrapes on his knees and reported pain in his throat, neck and big toe.
The Herald has a policy against naming the alleged victims in court cases when the charge is domestic assault.
Drost described the man getting in his face and shoving him, and then tackling him after another family member tried to intercede, according to affidavits. Drost told police he hit the man but did not choke him.
A witness backed the man’s version, according to affidavits, telling police he broke up the fight after Drost put the man in a chokehold.
