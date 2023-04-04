Police said a drug dealer who regularly traveled from Albany to Rutland to sell crack made around $4,000 per trip.
O'Brian Daley, 38, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland County criminal court to two felony charges of possession of cocaine. The charges carry a combined maximum of 10 years in prison. Daley was ordered held for lack of $15,000 bail.
Rutland City Police said they learned of Daley through Mark Jankowksi, whom they identified as a dealer in Daley's employ and who knew Daley as "Shawn." Jankowski told police Daley would stay in his apartment and cook powder cocaine into crack there, paying Jankowski $200 to $300 in cash, as well as eight or nine grams of crack.
Jankowski said that Daley would walk from the apartment to meet customers at Five Guys, Grand Union, Walmart, Circle K, and the laundry near Grand Union. Jankowski told police Daley came to Rutland about every two weeks, staying for a week and returning to New York with $4,000 to $5,000. He said Daley had at least one other "associate" and that while he had never seen Daley armed with more than knife, Daley had inquired about where to buy a gun.
Police said Jankowski alerted them late Friday when Daley arrived in Rutland by taxi, having missed the bus he planned to take. Jankowski conducted two controlled buys from Daley, police said, at least one purportedly on behalf of another customer. Police said they then arrested Daley, finding him in possession of about 10 grams of crack.
Police said Daley told them he would come to Rutland with an ounce or two at a time and make $3,500 to $4,000 a trip.
In court on Monday, Defense Attorney Peter Kazakis argued against bail, saying he understood his client to have no criminal record.
"My client had $270, and the police took that from him,' Kazakis said. "If any bail is imposed more than $300, it will act as a de facto hold without."
Deputy State's Attorney Peter Bevere argued that Daley did indeed have a record, with charges in New York and Maryland, had no ties to the community and that the purported revenue from his alleged drug dealing conflicted Kazakis' claims about his ability to make bail. Judge Cortland Corsones said he found the latter argument compelling and set bail at $15,000.
Addressing the judge at the end of the hearing, Daley questioned using those purported statements,
"There's a lot of stuff in there that's not facts," he said of the affidavits. "I never admitted to making $4,000 a week. I never admitted that."
