Police said a local drug dealer was back in business a month after getting out of jail.
Nicholas O. Ranglin, 37, pleaded not guilty on Friday in Rutland County criminal court to two felony charges of sale of cocaine.
If convicted, he could face a maximum of 10 years in prison. Prosecutors sought to have Ranglin held on $10,000 bail, but he was instead released on conditions.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said Ranglin was being supervised by the local probation office for the New York State Department of Corrections, and any move to revoke his probation would take place in New York courts.
“I don’t have any access to see where that is with their court system,” Sullivan said on Monday.
Investigators from the Vermont State Police drug task force said they made two controlled buys from Ranglin using a confidential informant late last year.
The buys were made through an informant. Affidavits describe the informant as having a lengthy criminal history that includes arrests for drugs, weapon and other offenses in Vermont, New York and Massachusetts, but says that the informant has provided police with verified information about the local drug trade, and is paid for her cooperation.
The affidavit also went into Ranglin’s history in the area, which includes drug arrests in 2015, 2019 and 2020. He was convicted in 2021 of a felony possession charge and got out of prison on probation in September of last year, according to police. A month later, police said, the informant told investigators Ranglin was moving significant quantities of drugs in the Fair Haven area.
Police said they had the informant buy four baggies of cocaine for $200 from Ranglin in Castleton in October and another $100 worth on in Rutland in November.
Ranglin was arrested Friday at the Rutland Probation and Parole office. He allegedly told police he had sold drugs half a dozen times since getting out of prison, working with another dealer who got a supply from Massachusetts. Police said he described an arrangement where he traded drugs to one woman for sexual favors and to another for clothing he said was likely stolen.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
City Reporter
Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.
