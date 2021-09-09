BURLINGTON — A federal judge said Thursday that he would stand by his earlier decision for the pre-trial release of a Rutland man, who is charged with killing his best friend and with illegal possession of a firearm as a drug user.
The affirmation freeing Kahliq Richardson, 18, of River Street came even after a federal prosecutor uncovered a video last week that shows the defendant pointing a handgun at another teen a few years ago.
Senior Federal Judge William K. Sessions III said Thursday that the weapon in the video is an airsoft pistol. Statements say it looks like a 9-mm handgun.
Defense lawyer Mark Kaplan argued the horseplay was harmless. He provided a statement from the defendant’s brother Kirrahn Richardson, 19, saying he owned the black pistol, which fires small pellets.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller maintained it wasn’t a joke for the victim who said he truly believed it wasn’t a toy. Richardson pulled out the gun and cocked it, she said.
“He believed it was a real gun,” Fuller said. She said the victim felt relief the gun did not go off.
Fuller said she believes the video shows it is part of a behavior pattern by Richardson that has now led to the manslaughter charge in state court and the gun count in federal court.
“It is not an accidental shooting,” she told the court about the April killing. She noted that while one court document called it involuntary manslaughter, State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy has taken steps to make it clear it was not an accident.
Sessions said the video was three or four years old and the gun was actually a toy putting it into a much different light. Sessions said he believes the community will be safe with Richardson in a 24-hour lockdown inside his father’s home. Terrance Richardson had testified in court earlier that he would report any violation of the court-imposed conditions by his son, Sessions said.
Fuller said she also was concerned the gun incident captured on video actually happened in the home of one of his parents.
Once the hearing adjourned, Richardson was told he would have some simple processing by the probation office and U.S. Marshals Service before he could be on his way with his parents.
Richardson pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court in Rutland in April to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Jonah Pandiani, 19, at the Quality Inn on South Main Street.
State Judge David Fenster freed Richardson on April 5 on strict conditions, including that he observe a 24/7 curfew at a duplex at 117-119 River St. in Rutland where his divorced parents live on separate levels.
Federal officials arrested Richardson a few hours later on two felony charges: unlawful possession of a firearm while being a regular user of illegal drugs and having a gun in violation of a relief from abuse order obtained by his then-girlfriend.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle ruled Richardson was a danger to the community and ordered him held. Kaplan subsequently appealed the decision to Sessions.
Fuller told the court the gun video surfaced after a Rutland Herald news story about Sessions considering the release of Richardson. The mother of the man Richardson is charged with fatally shooting received a Facebook message with the cellphone video attached, Fuller said.
The Herald story noted Sessions had approved the release of Richardson subject to a few final steps by authorities. Sessions said the release, which included a 24-hour lockdown at home, would be approved after a U.S. probation officer had a chance to visit 117-119 River Street and a phone line was installed. Sessions also ordered a location monitor.
The conditions imposed by Sessions for Richardson include no contact with any potential witnesses or victims in his federal case and that he must seek mental health treatment. He also must refrain from any drug or alcohol use and not possess any firearms or dangerous weapons.
Sessions did agree to allow Richardson out of the apartment to attend an intensive outpatient counseling program known as NFI Crossroads on Pinecrest Drive in Essex. The treatment program meets 9 a.m. to noon, three to five days a week, court records show.
Fuller also tried unsuccessfully to delay the possible release until the psychologist whom Judge Sessions used in part to base his decision could review the video and related information. The veteran prosecutor said she was unsure if it would have any impact, but thought since the dynamics of the conduct had changed the psychologist might want another chance to weigh in.
The video shows Richardson yelling at a teen and holding the firearm to his neck and head sometime before June 2020, according to Fuller.
Rutland City Police said Richardson reported he had been using crack cocaine before the fatal April shooting.
Fuller said the latest evidence shows the fatal bullet entered the crown of Pandiani’s head and went straight down before lodging. She noted that appears inconsistent and not plausible with Richardson’s claim he was handing the handgun to Pandiani.
Fuller also had argued that Richardson has not been a model prisoner. He has been in trouble in prisons in St. Albans and Essex County, New York, since his arrest five months ago, she said. Richardson has at least seven disciplinary reports for a wide range of issues, including fights at both prisons, drug use, mouthing off to a guard and trying to make an alcoholic beverage by fermenting fruit in his cell, Fuller said.
