A man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Massachusetts turned up in a local jail, police said.
Vermont State Police said Jovan Diaz, 23, was being held at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on domestic assault charges out of Bennington County when the state was made aware he was wanted in Massachusetts on charges of "Armed Robbery, Armed Assault to Murder, and Assault and Battery with Dangerous Weapon.
With this information, according to court records, Diaz was held for lack of $250,000 bail pending extradition proceedings.
A call to the Hampstead County District Attorney's Office, which is seeking Diaz's extradition, was not immediately returned Tuesday. Media accounts in Massachusetts say Diaz was charged in connection with an incident in which a man was stabbed during an altercation at a bank in Springfield, Massachusetts.
