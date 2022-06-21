A man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Massachusetts turned up in a local jail, police said.

Vermont State Police said Jovan Diaz, 23, was being held at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on domestic assault charges out of Bennington County when the state was made aware he was wanted in Massachusetts on charges of "Armed Robbery, Armed Assault to Murder, and Assault and Battery with Dangerous Weapon.

With this information, according to court records, Diaz was held for lack of $250,000 bail pending extradition proceedings.

A call to the Hampstead County District Attorney's Office, which is seeking Diaz's extradition, was not immediately returned Tuesday. Media accounts in Massachusetts say Diaz was charged in connection with an incident in which a man was stabbed during an altercation at a bank in Springfield, Massachusetts.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.