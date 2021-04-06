The Rutland man who allegedly shot another local youth while "showboating" with a handgun is facing a federal firearms charge.
After pleading not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to a manslaughter charge, 18-year-old Kahliq Richardson was taken into federal custody and charged with a single count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Prosecutors say Richardson violated U.S. statutes because he was under a relief from abuse order and using illegal drugs while he had the gun he allegedly used to shoot 19-year-old Jonah Pandiani.
Witnesses described the shooting as an accident, saying Richardson was playing around with the gun prior to the shooting early Saturday morning. Richardson, who initially fled the scene before turning himself in later that day, allegedly told police he was handing the gun to Pandiani, and it went off.
While affidavits filed supporting the state charge indicated the gun's serial number was filed off, federal court records list the serial number and describe the gun as a Taurus PT709 Slim 9mm.
Rutland City Police said Richardson and Pandiani were part of a group hanging out at the Quality Inn. Police said alcohol and marijuana were consumed on-site and Richardson told police he had smoked crack, according to court records.
Richardson was freed after his local arraignment on conditions but no bail. Rutland County State's Attorney Rose Kennedy has filed a request to have Richardson held without bail and federal prosecutors are seeking to have him detained pretrial as well.
The federal charges carry a potential 10-year maximum, as do the state charges.
Federal prosecutors said the charge was brought as part of "Project Guardian," an effort launched in 2019 to curb gun violence through enforcement of federal firearms laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.