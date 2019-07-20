A Wallingford man agreed on Friday not to contest the forfeiture of his dog to the Rutland County Humane Society and to pay almost $500 for the dog's care.
Melvin Clarida, 31, of Wallingford, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to an animal.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, police had been investigating allegations of since January but police had not seen any physical signs of abuse when looking at the dog.
On June 28, police went to Clarida's North Main Street home after getting more complaints. A neighbor told police he could hear people in Clarida's apartment yelling at the dog and hitting it at “all times of the day. The neighbor said he could hear the dog “crying as if in pain.”
Later on June 28, Rutland County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Anthony Schiavo obtained a search warrant that allowed him to enter the apartment with another deputy from the sheriff's department and a veterinarian.
“Immediately entering the room I could smell a strong odor of feces. The dog was in a cage that was dented and partially broken. (It) looked as if someone physically hit the cage. The dog seemed very scared. It was in the back corner of the cage with its tail between its legs. The cage was filled with feces and urine everywhere. The water in the cage seemed very dirty and the food bowl was tipped upside down,” Schiavo wrote.
The veterinarian, a woman, put the dog on a leash and removed it from the home but Schiavo said the dog seemed to be afraid of men.
During Friday's hearing, attorney Dan Stevens, who represents Clarida, said his client would not contest the state's request that the dog be forfeited.
Clarida also agreed to pay restitution of $486.47 which covers the time between the day the dog was seized and Clarida's arraignment.
Rutland County Deputy State's Attorney Karen Reynolds said after the hearing that the restitution request was not a public record but she said the state was allowed to ask for restitution for the cost of reasonable care for an animal.
With the conclusion of the forfeiture hearing, the dog was the property of the Rutland County Humane Society.
Beth Saradarian, executive director of the local humane society, said the staff was treating the dog and would eventually allow her to be adopted but she said she expected it would be some time before the dog was ready for a new home.
Saradarian said the staff was watching the dog to make sure she was meeting all the health standards for her size and age.
She said she thought the dog was socialized enough to be adopted.
Clarida also has a pending felony charge of obstruction of justice.
According to police, a staff member at a business in the same building where Clarida lives talked to police about what she believed was abuse of the dog.
The employee said Clarida had come to the business and made death threats against her.
If convicted of all the charges against him, Clarida could be sentenced to up to seven years in jail.
