Allen Street will close from Mussey Street to Stratton Road Tuesday in preparation for a culvert replacement.
The actual replacement is still some time away due to supply chain issues, Public Works Commissioner James Rotondo said Monday, but crews will spend Tuesday and possibly part of Wednesday doing water main work that will assure Rutland Regional Medical Center and the rest of Allen Street’s water service goes uninterrupted when work begins on the Hospital Brook culvert.
“While this work is being conducted, water service will be temporarily interrupted to the Allen Street Campus School and RRMC Human Resources building,” Rotondo wrote in an email. “Both customers have been notified.”
Pedestrian access should be unaffected, Rotondo said.
Roger Wakeman, the hospital’s vice president of support services, said everyone making deliveries has been notified that the Allen Street entrance will be unavailable and that there should be no disruption to the hospital’s services.
“We’re suggesting that people arriving give it maybe a little more time because it’s a different path through Stratton Road,” he said.
City crews and contractors have been replacing some of Rutland’s worst streets this summer. Work is underway on Maple Street between Pine and Baxter as well as the full length of Summer Street.
“This labor intensive work includes the removal of a three foot depth of unsuitable clay material and replacement with a structural stone subbase,” Rotondo wrote in the email. “Maple and Summer Streets are also scheduled to receive new sidewalks, curbing, greenbelts and trees. Work is also currently in progress at the South Street/Meadow Street neighborhood and the Forest Street neighborhood including Union, Howe and Cherry Streets.”
Earlier in the summer, work was completed on Jackson Avenue, Giorgetti Boulevard, Grandview Terrace, Westview Avenue and Killington Terrace, repaving 1.75 miles of roadway at a cost of approximately $430,000.
Alderman Chris Ettori, chairman of the Public Works Committee, said the department was going a good job and the city was seeing the benefit of the $5 million paving bond voted in 2020.
“It feels like there’s been a few really big projects,” he said. “It’s nice to make sure we’re spreading that money around the city.”
Rotondo said remaining targets for this paving season include sections of Crescent Street, North Street, Melrose Avenue, Wendy Lane, Northeast Drive, Greens Hill Lane, Smith Road and Park Street. The city intends to complete a total of 5.75 miles of roadway this summer, spending $1.8 million.
