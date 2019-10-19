SHARON – Vermont State Police report an ambulance carrying a patient drifted into the median on Interstate 89 and rolled over near Exit 1.
Police say around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, an Amcare Ambulance was being driven southbound by Dustin Domingue, of Sheldon. Eyewitnesses reported the ambulance drifted off the highway, driving onto the median, and then rolled over. The ambulance came to rest, partially blocking the northbound lane of the interstate.
EMT Alexander Wright, of St. Albans, and an unnamed patient, sustained injuries in the incident. They were transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Domingue was uninjured in the incident. The ambulance, a 2014 Ford F35, sustained damage to its body and undercarriage.
The incident remains under investigation.
Vermont State Police, officers from Hartford Police Department, and other local rescue personnel responded to the scene.
