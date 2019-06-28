WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., said he is confident that the five amendments he sponsored or co-sponsored in the House of Representatives will make it into the next budget.
The amendments, which are attached to two recently-passed appropriations bills, set aside funding for programs that support the maple and dairy industries, help veterans and aid community development along the Canadian border. The two bills will now be taken up in the U.S. Senate’s appropriations committee, on which Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., is the ranking Democratic member.
Welch is hopeful that these amendments will make it into the final budget, and he said his only concern is whether there will be too much gridlock to pass that budget.
“The question is whether there will be a government shutdown, whether we won’t be able to pass a budget at all and we’ll have a continuing resolution,” he said. “That would be a real failure. Our first job is to have a budget, but that’s where the dysfunction in Washington gets in the way of a lot of things.”
However, Welch said that issues such as the ones addressed in these amendments are not usually subjected to much partisan scrutiny.
One of his amendments would benefit the dairy industry, allocating $10 million for three regional dairy innovation centers that were authorized by the 2018 Farm Bill.
“We’re having real challenges with the price of milk being as low as it is — it’s a real crisis on the dairy farms,” Welch said. “Farmer by farmer, they obviously don’t have the time to be addressing those market concerns, and the innovation centers are an effort to provide a space that’s focused on that to come up with suggestions that would be beneficial to the industry.”
In the last few weeks, Vermont applied to be home to a regional center. Another amendment increases funding for the USDA’s Acer Access and Development maple program from $4 million to $5 million. The program helps the maple industry fund marketing, research and education. Welch said sustaining and increasing this program was a priority for his office.
“Maple sugar producers are increasingly vital, not only to those who produce maple syrup but also as extra crop for our dairy farmers,” he said.
Welch also worked on two amendments regarding the federal military burn pit registry — one that increases funding to encourage veterans to enroll in the registry, and one that encourages collaboration between states and the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) on outreach and enrollment efforts.
The registry is an attempt to prove the relationship between exposure to burn pits and future health problems.
“Right now the VA does not accept that cause and effect,” Welch said. “The ultimate goal here is to create the presumption that if you got cancer and you served in the military, and were exposed to burn pits, then that’s a service-related disability and you would get coverage.”
The Vermont State House recently passed a similar measure, Act 68, and Welch said this issue directly affects veterans in the state.
“We’ve have many service members in Vermont that have served in Iraq and Afghanistan, and elsewhere and that have gotten sick because their service required them to be breathing in these toxins,” he said. “We have to ensure the cost of the war includes the cost of caring for the warrior.”
The last amendment increases funding for the Northern Border Regional Commission from $22 million to $25 million. The NBRC awards federal grants to spur economic development in rural areas along the U.S.-Canadian border. The 2018 Farm Bill made all 14 counties in Vermont eligible to apply — previously only the six northern counties were eligible.
Welch worked with Rep. Ann Kuster, D-N.H., on this amendment and he co-authored the provision in the 2008 Farm Bill that created the NBRC. He said he hopes more Vermont communities will apply for grants to complete local projects.
