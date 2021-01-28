The pandemic is hurting the American Legion not just as an organization, the state adjutant said Thursday, but as an individual people.
Linda Perham, past commander and current adjutant of Rutland’s Legion post as well as the state adjutant, said that several individual posts are at risk of permanently closing because of the COVID-enforced shutdown and that members are suffering from the absence of the support and sense of community the Legion provides.
“The situation is getting really ridiculous, and a lot of people are getting angry,” Perham said.
Perham said the Legion has roughly 9,000 members in Vermont, with another 8,000 in the auxiliary or the Sons of the American Legion. Those are dividing among 70 posts, she said, 40 of which have buildings. Of those, she said, 34 have “social gathering areas.”
The posts shut down with much of the rest of the state when the COVID-19 pandemic hit high gear in March, reopening in May and then closing down again in November, when the resurgent infection rates prompted Gov. Phil Scott to not just close bars, but to ban multi-household social gatherings. Perham said she looks at the restaurant and skiing industry and can’t help but feel the Legion is being treated unfairly.
“How is it their parking lots can be full of out-of-staters from different areas,” she asked.
Perham said she does not want to shut down the state’s economy, but to give Legion posts a fighting chance. Much as with private businesses, Perham said Legion posts are facing a catastrophic loss of revenue by not being open while still having to bear expenses like heat and insurance. Not only have they not been able to operate the bars, but Perham said they have been told they cannot use their buildings for anything — even a takeout breakfast.
Also, Perham said the restrictions on the posts might keep them from serving as polling places, as Rutland’s does for Ward 3 and other posts do for a number of smaller towns. City Clerk Henry Heck said late Thursday that if there was any issue with accessing the Legion on Town Meeting Day, this was the first he’d heard of it.
“I have no idea what she’s talking about,” Heck said. “Would it create a problem? Yup. I would like to think they’d contact me sooner rather than later, as far as that goes.”
Heck said he would make prompt inquiries with the Legion. Should the post be unavailable, Heck said he was less worried about finding a new location than we was about making sure voters were aware of it.
Perham said that while they were allowed to be open during the summer, Legion posts were fastidious about following state regulations and were able to observe social distancing.
“We’re not packed, trust me,” she said. “At least we know who’s coming in and out of the post.”
Not only knowing their members but the comings and goings of their members, Perham argued, made it easier for the Legion to self-police. She described one instance where a member was known to have gone to Florida for the Daytona 500 and was informed upon his return that he had to quarantine. When the member insisted that he would not, Perham said, the post suspended him for 90 days.
“We know our members,” she said. “They’re like family to us and we’d never do anything to harm them. ... We’re not trying to go out and hurt anyone or be superspreaders. We just want to know how we’re supposed to survive.”
She said that survival was as much individual as organizational, with members longing for the sort of contact being at the Legion post once afforded them.
“I have posts that are having house parties because they want to play cards and socialize,” she said. “They need that. Twenty-two vets a day commit suicide. That’s a fact. These vets need socialization with their own kind. ... People say, ‘Can’t you do something else?’ I guess they don’t understand the reality of why we need those post homes.”
Ted Brady, deputy secretary of Commerce, said he could at least offer the Legion some relief regarding events like takeout breakfasts. He said clubs like the Legion are explicitly allowed to offer takeout food under the current guidance and Perham likely got erroneous advice. He also said Legion posts have been and will be eligible for recovery grants.
He said he had less to offer in regard to the desire to get the posts open again.
“The goal is to prevent multi-household social gatherings,” he said. “Clubs are uniquely situated for multi-family social gatherings. It’s what they do best, and it’s why they’re valuable to the community and it’s why they’re closed. That’s what they do. ... We’re trying to give clear and simple guidance to follow. The closure of clubs and bars was not taken lightly. It was because we had cases where outbreaks were traced back to gatherings at those types of places.”
Those places were not necessarily Legion posts, he said, and he gave the organization credit for its efforts during the summer.
“They should be applauded, and they should be thanked by all Vermonters,” he said. “When this is over, let’s all remember who did it right.”
Perham said it was hard not to take the guidelines as a slight.
“A ski area is essential,” she said. “But vets who want to gather together can’t and we have to feel guilty because we want to.”
