DANBY — Voters in Danby will be asked to approve a budget of more than $2 million on Town Meeting Day, but because of reimbursements from state and federal sources, the amount of money to be raised from taxes will be going down.
This year's budget is $2,045,954, an increase of $857,191, or 72 percent, over the current budget of $1,188,763.
The amount to be raised by taxes, however, is $1,014,583, a decrease of $174,180, or about 14.7 percent less than this year's amount to be raised.
A letter from the Select Board in the 2018 Town Report explains the town is spending money on infrastructure but expects state or federal reimbursements for much of the money spent.
Two projects, an erosion inventory and the replacement of a double culvert on Danby Mountain Road, were planned to comply with state regulations.
Combined, those projects are expected to cost a little more than $195,000, but state grants are expected to reduce the town's share to about $40,000.
Another two projects, replacing one culvert on Parker Road and one on Little Village Road, were needed because of a storm in July 2017. For those projects, FEMA is expected to pay 75 percent while the state will contribute 12.5 percent.
For elected office, there are three Select Board seats open. Two seats are uncontested. Incumbent Lynn Bondurant is running for the two-year seat and Byron Battease is running for the remaining two years of a three-year term caused by the retirement of Hope Blucher.
For the other three-year term, incumbent Paul Pierce is being challenged by Charlie Dotson.
Battease is also running for a three-year term for lister against Pamela Fuler. Neither is an incumbent.
Danby is part of the Taconic and Green Regional School District. An informational meeting will take place at Manchester Elementary Middle School on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The floor meeting in Danby will be on March 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Currier Memorial School. Voting by Australian ballot will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 5 at the Danby Municipal Building for school and municipal voting.
— Patrick McArdle
