Amtrak is back on track around Vermont.
Passenger service between Rutland and New York City resumed Monday morning, with several local officials turning out for speeches and to ride the train as far as Castleton, where shuttle service waited to bring them back to Rutland.
Celebrations were held at Amtrak stations across Vermont to mark the return of passenger rail service to the state.
Both the Vermonter train and the Ethan Allen Express resume passenger service on Monday. The service was suspended last year at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amtrak offered $1 fares at each Vermont station to include Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, Windsor, White River Junction, Randolph, Montpelier, Waterbury, Essex Junction and St. Albans.
The Vermonter train runs between New York City and St. Albans. The Ethan Allen Express runs between Rutland and New York.
The southbound Vermonter was a few minutes late when it arrived in Montpelier. There were scores of people there waiting for it getting ice cream from a food truck and listening to a band that was set up under a tent.
In Rutland, a handful of passengers were going all the way to the city, though. Rose Rizzico, of Rutland, said she is resuming her monthly trips to Manhattan, where she works as a judicial assistant at the second circuit court of appeals.
“We’ve been doing it remotely,” she said. “We have an office here, but we have to go down there for hearings.”
Rizzico said she and her coworker/traveling companion, Robin Barovick, of East Middlebury, always make sure they get out and sample some restaurants, and they never drive, much preferring the train.
“We relax, work on the computer, take a nap — whatever we want,” she said.
Emily Prokesch said she was returning home to New York City after visiting her cousin in Weybridge, and she was happy to see the train running again.
“I spent a lot of time in rental cars before this started back up,” she said. “It’ll make visiting financially and logistically a lot more feasible.”
In Waterbury, approximately 200 people converged on the Waterbury Train Station Monday morning ahead of Amtrak’s arrival, taking shelter in steady rain under the station’s eaves and on its spacious covered deck.
The crowd included 75 youngsters from the town summer recreation camp and their counselors, many townspeople, local officials, and state lawmakers including Reps. Theresa Wood, Tom Stevens and Sen. Ann Cummings.
The weather didn’t dampen spirits as neighbors greeted each other over cider and doughnuts, checking their watches and phones in anticipation of the train. WDEV owner Ken Squier watched from the platform, offering remarks for the station’s broadcast at the time.
Municipal Manager Bill Shepeluk and Revitalizing Waterbury Executive Director Karen Nevin shared thanks to the crowd gathered and to Amtrak and state officials who worked to get service restarted. A portable microphone and speaker system helped carry voices over the din from road construction nearby.
Many took in the moment as yet another step toward returning normal activity to the community and to Vermont after more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Given the other ceremonies up the line, Amtrak arrived at 10:26 a.m., 16 minutes later than expected. Its stop was brief with about 35 people boarding for the trip south and several disembarking. Nevin noted that her organization which promotes economic development and tourism was happy to see Amtrak back in town. “We continue to promote Waterbury as a destination — and love our Amtrak visitors,” she said.
RW also owns the 1875 historic train station and recently had it painted ahead of the return of passenger service. Noting its Italianate Victorian architecture, Nevin called it the most beautiful train station in Vermont, “not that we’re biased,” she said.
The station also sits vacant now. Amtrak’s Vermonter will stop in Waterbury twice daily and the station’s community room at the platform will be open around each of those times.
Rutland Mayor David Allaire touted the imminent extension of the line northward to Burlington.
“All estimates show that will increase ridership with the expansion of this service, which will benefit Rutland and the state as a whole,” Allaire said. “Obviously, this last year has been tough on everybody, but there’s a lot of exciting things that are going to be happening here.”
Alderman Devon Neary, whose day job is as a planner with the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, pointed to a poster on the wall of the train station and said it represented one of those things — a plan to revitalize the area around the station. He said work had resumed on the plan with the involvement of the Downtown Rutland Partnership and owners of the downtown shopping plaza.
“You’re going to hear more about the plan and potential funding for the plan as we move forward this fall,” he said.
Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, vice chairman of the House Transportation Committee, echoed Allaire’s remarks about how the extension of passenger service to Burlington would benefit Rutland and praised Allaire’s work on rail issues.
“When he served on the House Transportation Committee, Dave’s tireless legislative advocacy for bringing passenger service to the Rutland region is one of the reasons we are standing here today,” he said.
Toni Clithero, who runs “Operation Lifesaver” in Vermont for the Agency of Transportation, cautioned the public to be wary of railroad tracks now that passenger trains are running again.
“Don’t take any chances around the trains,” she said. “They’re big and they’re fast. ... The train can’t stop. It can’t swerve.”
