The Ethan Allen Express is back on track.
Passenger service between Rutland and New York City resumed Monday morning, with several local officials turning out for speeches and to ride the train as far as Castleton, where shuttle service waited to bring the back to Rutland.
A handful of passengers were going all the way to the city, though. Rose Rizzico of Rutland said she is resuming her monthly trips to Manhattan, where she works as a judicial assistant at the second circuit court of appeals.
"We've been doing it remotely," she said. "We have an office here, but we have to go down there for hearings."
Rizzico said she and her coworker/traveling companion, Robin Barovick of East Middlebury, always make sure they get out and sample some restaurants and that they never drive, much preferring the train.
"We relax, work on the computer, take a nap -- whatever we want," she said.
Emily Prokesch said she was returning home to New York City after visiting her cousin in Weybridge and that she was happy to see the train running again.
"I spent a lot of time in rental cars before this started back up," she said. "It'll make visiting financially and logistically a lot more feasible."
Mayor David Allaire touted the imminent extension of the line northward to Burlington.
"All estimates show that will increase ridership with the expansion of this service, which will benefit Rutland and the state as a whole," Allaire said. "Obviously, this last year has been tough on everybody, but there's a lot of exciting things that are going to be happening here."
Alderman Devon Neary, whose day job is as a planner with the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, pointed to a poster on the wall of the train station and said it represented one of those things -- a plan to revitalize the area around the station. He said work had resumed on the plan with the involvement of the Downtown Rutland Partnership and owners of the downtown shopping plaza.
"You're going to hear more about the plan and potential funding for the plan as we move forward this fall," he said.
Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, vice chairman of the House Transportation Committee, echoed Allaire's remarks about how the extension of passenger service to Burlington would benefit Rutland and praised Allaire's work on rail issues.
"When he served on the House Transportation Committee, Dave's tireless legislative advocacy for bringing passenger service to the Rutland region is one of the reasons we are standing here today," he said.
Toni Clithero, who runs "Operation Lifesaver" in Vermont for the Agency of Transportation, cautioned the public to be wary of railroad tracks now that passenger trains are running again.
"Don't take any chances around the trains," she said. "They're big and they're fast. ... The train can't stop. It can't swerve."
