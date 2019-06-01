Sean Sargeant says that Rutland salaries are pretty good at buying Rutland houses.
The former alderman, current police commissioner and full time real estate appraiser recently completed a study comparing median incomes to median housing prices in the city. He said that when you run those numbers through formulas used to determine mortgage eligibility, it shows that someone making 85 percent of the median income can afford a median-priced home.
"There are thousands and thousands of factors that play in this calculation," Sargeant said. "It is an indication of the market."
Sargeant said that the ratio in Rutland County is the most favorable in the state. The worst, he said, was Chittenden County, where 139 percent of the median income is needed to buy a median-priced house.
"In Rutland County, you can buy up in quality or condition of the home, or you can simply keep that 15 percent in your back pocket," he said.
While Sargeant said he did not have any historic data making the comparison over time, experts have been noting the attractive pricing of Rutland's houses for some time. In 2012, the consultant working on the city's housing needs study said anyone who wasn't trying to buy a house in Rutland was "nuts."
“I would argue Rutland and some of its housing stock are undervalued,” Eric Hangen, of I-Squared Community Development Consulting said at the time. “There’s historic housing stock that’s available in an amazing setting that’s in walking distance to downtown and you can pick stuff up for under $100,000.”
Despite that, Steve Costello — Green Mountain Power's "Ambassador of Rutland" and one of the organizers of the regional marketing campaign — said a lot of people locally have not gotten the message.
"I hear every day 'housing's so expensive in Vermont,'" Costello said. "People coming from outside are thrilled with housing prices. I just got an email from a guy from Arizona who's moving here in two weeks. ... It's definitely not people who come here from outside who are complaining. It's people who've never been anywhere else."
The report comes as discussions around economic development have begun focusing on the quality of the city's rental stock. Costello said it might be a better deal for people to buy, but he recognized that newcomers might not want to buy property initially.
"Some people are going to want to test out the market," Costello said. "The rental stock is definitely something we need to work on."
