PLAINFIELD — Angella Gibbons has received recognition for creating a safe, loving place for people to learn and become closer to the Earth.
Gibbons is this year’s recipient of the Zetterstrom Environmental Award from Green Mountain Power. The award is named after Meeri Zetterstrom, known as “Grandma Osprey.” Zetterstrom worked for decades to restore the raptors in Vermont. Her efforts saw the birds removed from the endangered species list in 2005.
That’s the same year Gibbons founded EarthWalk, a nonprofit nature education organization focused on inspiring and empowering children, families and communities to reconnect with and care for Earth and one another. EarthWalk accomplishes that by taking children and families into the wilderness and allowing them to discover experiences on their own, while at the same time connecting with others who are participating.
Around 30 people attended an event Thursday at Goddard College Plainfield campus, the home of EarthWalk, to celebrate EarthWalk and Gibbons.
Steve Costello, vice president at Green Mountain Power, said the award has two goals. The first is to continue to remind people of Zetterstrom and what she did. The second, he said, is to recognize people like her who do great things for the environment.
He said the utility has been giving the award out for years and never has someone been nominated by a relative. But he said that changed when Gibbons was nominated by her husband, Dennis Ross.
“When I called to let him know that we had selected Angella as a winner, I think he was actually more excited than Angella,” Costello said, which got a laugh from the crowd.
He said Gibbons has been an environmental mentor to others for well over 30 years. He said this kind of mentoring is a holistic and dynamic model in which nature is the primary teacher and mentors help people reconnect to the natural world and each other.
“She demonstrates the same kind of passion and drive that Meeri exhibited for many, many years. Her long-term commitment to the environment and helping Vermonters understand how they can positively effect it is exactly what we want to embody in the winners of this award,” he said.
Many in the crowd had known Gibbons for years and talked about how loving and welcoming she is. Some talked about how their experiences at EarthWalk helped to shape them into who they are today and gave them a better appreciation for the Earth.
Gibbons had nothing but glowing things to say about them as well, taking time to single most of them out for who they are and what they’ve meant to her and the organization.
She said she accepted the utility’s award with much gratitude and humility.
Gibbons described herself as an Earth advocate.
“Mostly guiding and mentoring and loving children. I’ve spent more than half my life dedicated to the return of children connecting and loving the Earth,” she said.
Gibbons said she’s seen EarthWalk children grow into leaders, activists, teachers and “just compassionate humans” for the “necessary and critical work of healing our world.”
Gibbons said she moved to a part-time role in 2019, but then the coronavirus pandemic hit and the organization went “dormant.” She said she returned to EarthWalk’s board of directors to help steer it through its reemergence and there will be EarthWalk summer camps in August.
Gibbons didn’t say when, but she will be stepping aside “with love” to encourage the next generation to create a shared vision for the future of the organization.
“I look forward to taking some time to reflect on my own personal path and slowly reemerge myself from this long year. To explore how I could best serve my community in new and exciting ways.
“If we each can follow Meeri Zetterstrom’s example, with grit, determination and courage, we can do this together. Growing a more resilient, just and compassionate community rooted in nature. For the children, they need us,” she said.
