While he considered sales and dreamed of being a country singer, Josh Mazzariello said he was probably always going to be a barber.
"That feeling is like no other, when someone walks out the door, refers other people and they come in and say how good a haircut looked," he said.
The 24-year-old had his first official day on the job at Star Barber Shop on Monday, becoming the fourth generation of his family to cut hair in the downtown shop.
Tom Mazzariello Sr. opened Star Barber Shop in 1935, passing it on to Tom Mazzariello Jr., who in turn passed it on to his son — Josh's father — Bill Mazzariello. Josh Mazzariello said growing up in barber shops was enough to interest him in the trade, and seeing some of the work celebrity hairstylists were posting to social media only hooked him more.
Josh Mazzariello said his father supported him entering the family business — but not immediately.
"He wanted me to look into other stuff, see if I wanted to do something else," he said.
Josh Mazzariello said he "played it safe" by going to Castleton University and getting a business degree before going to barber college. O'Briens Aveda Institute in Williston put him through an eight-month, 1,000-hour program as he worked part-time at a hardware store.
He learned the basics, he said, and started to build a customer base by cutting his friends' hair when he came home on the weekends.
"I would do it out in my bathroom," he said. "There was a lot less pressure. When I got in here next to my dad, I forgot what I was doing at first."
He remembered soon enough. Bill Mazzariello said he was "extremely proud" of his son.
"He's light years away from where I was, but I didn't go to barber school," he said. "Going to college for that business degree just put him in a different level."
Josh Mazzariello said he is learning a lot working next to his father, and the learning goes both ways.
"I've been teaching him the new fading, new trends," he said. "We toss things back and forth."
Bill Mazzariello said that he never pushed his son toward the family business, but he was glad to see a new generation stepping forward.
"I had two nephews that were coming up who I thought would come in," he said. "They chose different paths and that's fine. ... Now I can take a little time off instead of working six days a week."
