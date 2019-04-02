The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is trying to dole out ounces of prevention.
ANR’s 2018 enforcement report, released last week, describes a new effort within the Department of Environmental Conservation to stop violations before they happen.
“In the past, if someone called and said their neighbor was about to do something bad, we could only say ‘We’re sorry — we don’t do pre-crime,’” said Kim Greenwood, director of DEC’s environmental compliance division.
Greenwood said a reorganization combined the enforcement office and the environmental assistance office, which she said they realized created an opportunity.
“Somebody had called in and said there’s a burn pile that you can see off the interstate and it has stuff in it that can’t be burned,” she said.
Greenwood said the chief enforcement officer reached out alongside the assistance team — she believed a housing facility was responsible for the burn pile — and got the pile disposed of properly. Since then, she said they have done a few other such burn-pile interventions, though the report did not go into any detail, and Greenwood herself said she was unsure how many potential violators the team had contacted.
“I would probably say it’s less than 10 for the year,” she said.
Should such an action fail to prevent pollution, Greenwood said it still leaves the department better positioned to deal with it after the fact.
“If we call them up and say ‘here’s some better ways,’ and they go ahead and do it anyway, that’s all set up for enforcement,” she said. “We would have a way to escalate their penalties as a knowing violation.”
Greenwood said that has not, to her knowledge, been necessary yet.
The report shows that DEC issued 26 “assurances of discontinuance” last year and 27 civil citations. In both cases, roughly half were in the waste management division, and roughly a quarter of the citations came from the watershed management division. The department levied roughly $167,000 in administrative penalties and the citations resulted in a total of $21,900 in fines.
In her three years with DEC, Greenwood said she has analyzed the data looking for root causes of violations, checking wetlands, hazardous releases and solid waste incidents separately.
“The bottom line is, we couldn’t find any trends, which surprised me,” she said. “Things are just all over the map. I haven’t done that for this year’s data yet, but we plan to.”
Greenwood said they rely on an involved public to function.
“The vast majority of the complaints we get are from citizens,” she said. “Sometimes the claims are very outrageous and sometimes they are outrageous and true. We really value getting that information.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
