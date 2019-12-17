About 50 people stood in the snow at the corner or West and Main streets Tuesday calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The demonstration was one of many planned to take place around the country on the eve of the U.S. House of Representatives’ vote on articles of impeachment. Glen Reed, who organized the local rally, said he thought the weather had driven down attendance.
“I think about 132 had officially registered on the website,” he said. “It takes dedication to come out in the cold weather, but we’re from Vermont.”
Reed said it was important for events like this to demonstrate solidarity.
“It’s going to provide support for our members of Congress who are voting tomorrow,” he said. “They need to know we have their backs, and we’ll support them. I’m 62 — this president makes Nixon look good. ... There’s so many examples throughout his presidency where he’s using the office for his own gain.”
Reed, armed with a bullhorn, led the crowd in a chant of “1-2-3-4 Putin’s puppet has to go.” Protesters held signs and waved at cars that honked as they went by. A woman played a bodhran.
Reed said he thought mass action was increasingly important, pointing to the pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong.
“We need to get back to that,” he said. “You can’t go shopping and go home and think everything’s going to be fine because you turn around and democracy’s gone.”
Bob West, of Goshen, also pointed to the Hong Kong demonstrations.
“I don’t know if it’s effective or not, but you’ve got to do something,” he said.
Several people expressed frustration with comments by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that he was consulting with the president’s lawyers and that Trump will not be removed from office if the articles of impeachment emerge from the House.
“I think it’s appalling,” said Janice Gould, of Goshen. “He ought to be stricken from the Senate for these hearings. It’s going to be a sham trial.”
Gould expressed frustration that there were not more young people protesting on the corner — the crowd was made up almost entirely of older faces.
“They don’t realize how important this is,” she said. “They don’t think of the future.”
West offered a more charitable assessment, saying younger people were likely “too preoccupied with making a living and trying to scratch together enough money to buy oil for the furnace.”
Dave Shulman, of East Wallingford, said the protest would help create a record.
“It’s not going to change the mind of Trump’s hardcore base,” he said. “The most it will do is assert the reality of what he did. ... Someday, the children of these Republicans will understand how much was misrepresented by the Republicans.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
