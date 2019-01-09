The Agency of Transportation says it doesn’t want to sue the town of Rutland over public records, and hopes it can meet with town officials to resolve an ongoing dispute.
Twice now the town has denied a public records request from the Agency of Transportation (AOT) regarding information about a Vermont Railways rail spur allegedly built over a town-owned water line.
In October, the town filed a lawsuit In Vermont Superior Court Rutland Civil Division against two contractors it says performed the work. Through its attorney, Kevin Brown, it has refused AOT’s requests, citing the pending litigation as the reason for the denial.
The last denial came in December after John Dunleavy, an attorney for AOT, appealed the town’s initial decision.
“At this point we want to work through our attorneys and the town of Rutland attorney to figure out how we can come to some resolution and facilitate a constructive dialogue on how to move forward,” said Michele Boomhower, director of policy, planning, and intermodal development for AOT. “I don’t think a legal battle is going to serve any purpose.”
The AOT is not involved in the town’s lawsuit against the rail contractors, who have, through court documents, denied performing the work in question.
“My staff and I have had conversations with both the Town and Vermont Rail Systems through last summer and fall regarding this matter,” said Boomhower Tuesday in an email. “We do not have a next meeting scheduled, however we will be reaching out to both parties this week to see if we can bring folks together to work towards resolution.”
Rutland Town Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini said Wednesday the board would likely run such a request, once it formally receives it, through its own counsel to see if such a meeting is necessary.
Town officials have said in the past their concerns with the rail spur are that train traffic over it might damage the water line beneath it, and leave the town without a way to access and repair the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.