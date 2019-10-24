BERLIN — The Agency of Transportation is using drones as part of a statewide emergency preparedness exercise.
The three-day exercise, in which state agencies and some towns are participating in a mock statewide emergency, started Wednesday. The scenario has state employees assessing fake damage and working on repairs after “Tropical Storm Mason” hit Vermont earlier this week.
The agency’s headquarters for the scenario is its Transportation Incident Command Center in Berlin. The agency also has four regional commands around the state.
Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn said about 130 employees have volunteered to take part in the exercise to test the agency’s systems and procedures in case of an emergency.
Flynn said part of the system being tested is a new piece of software that allows the state to project damage estimates in real-time. The command center has a wall of screens showing those estimates while workers monitor social media to see what people might be reporting.
Flynn said the agency is also testing out its unmanned aerial vehicle program, or drones. One of the screens showed a live camera feed from a drone watching a road.
Dan Delabruere is the rail and aviation bureau director for the agency. Delabruere said the agency currently has two drones at its disposal, but the hope is to have four by the end of the year. Right now, the drones are based out of the National Life campus in Montpelier. Once the agency has four of them, Delabruere said one of them will be stationed in Rutland, two will stay in Montpelier and the last will likely be based out of the airport in Lyndonville.
“So we can deploy them quickly from those locations if there’s an event in the north or an event in the south,” he said.
Delabruere said in an emergency, the drones can help the agency see how bad the damage is from above. They can show what’s on the other side of a flooded road where a state employee might not be able to see from the ground.
But Delabruere said the drones also have a non-emergency use. The camera on the drone can take thousands of pictures of an area. He said those pictures are then combined to produce a 3D model of the ground below.
Delabruere said that can be useful for the agency to see the conditions of airports or railroads and other assets and if those assets need repair.
“Over time, as things change, say a river starts creeping into a property, we’re going to be able to track that,” he said.
For airports, Delabruere said the images will be able to show if trees are starting to grow up into a runway’s approach surface and need to be addressed.
