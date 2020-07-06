Lawyer Sigismund Wysolmerski’s yearlong suspension would have ended this month, but instead an appeal to the Supreme Court has ended in his disbarment.
Wysolmerski, a prominent Rutland attorney and former member of the Board of Aldermen, was suspended last year by the Professional Responsibility Board for “dishonest conduct” and “failing to keep his client informed.”
As the Supreme Court reviewed the case, Wysolmerski argued to have his sanction reduced to a reprimand or a suspension of six months or less, which disciplinary counsel had argued for the suspension to be extended for a year.
Instead, the court disbarred him.
“It’s not normal for the Supreme Court to do that,” said Andy Delaney, a Barre-based lawyer and editor-in-chief of “SCOV Law,” a blog that analyzes Vermont Supreme Court decisions. “It’s pretty rare for the Supreme Court to step up and say, ‘Nope, that wasn’t enough.’”
Delaney said that the Supreme Court typically just reprints whatever decision reached it from the Professional Responsibility Board and that while he could only speculate, it seemed likely that something about the case angered the court.
“Generally in attorney discipline cases, what most supreme courts, most disciplinary boards are looking for is for an attorney to take responsibility, even when it hurts,” he said. “Any argument you have, you might as well throw it in the toilet. Just fess up, say what I did was wrong and here’s how I’ll fix it.”
The suspension stemmed from a case in which Wysolmerski represented a client who felt he was the victim of a predatory mortgage. The panel found that Wysolmerski brought a lawsuit against the wrong company – it’s name was very similar to that of the one that allegedly wronged his client – and was then dishonest about the situation with his client, the counsel for the company, and the court. There also were charges that Wysolmerski improperly notarized documents for the client.
The court found no error in the hearing board’s findings, but its decision, dated June 26, differed with the board’s legal conclusions – particularly in how it weighed factors against Wysolmerski and those in his favor in determining the sanctions against him.
The chief aggravating factor, according to the decision, was a previous suspension imposed in 1997 for violation over an eight-year period including findings Wysolmerski “acted without clients’ approval and bound them to unauthorized settlements; misrepresented to other attorneys his authority to bind his clients; lied to clients about the status of their cases; was knowingly and repeatedly dishonest with clients, other attorneys, and the courts; failed to keep in contact with clients and inform them of their legal obligations; failed to file a promised lawsuit; failed to forward settlement offers and court papers; did not fulfill his professional contracts with clients; and engaged in conduct adversely reflecting on his fitness to practice law.”
The court at the time found Wysolmerski’s behavior was enough to justify disbarment, but instead followed the Professional Conduct Board’s decision to suspend him for three years.
“The Court did not disbar respondent at that time solely because of mitigating factors, primarily respondent’s problems in his personal life,” the decision reads.
The court found that the panel gave too much weight to how much time had passed since the previous suspension and too little to the similarity in the violations.
The court also disagreed with the panel’s finding that while Wysolmerski’s misconduct constituted a pattern, it was less severe because it was limited to a single client, ruling instead that the fact that he was found to have committed five violations should have weighed more heavily against him.
“Here, respondent engaged in both a pattern of misconduct and multiple instances of misconduct,” the court wrote. “As a result, the Standards support a sanction more severe than the presumptive sanction for the most serious misconduct. In this case, the presumptive sanction for the most serious misconduct is suspension. The next-more severe sanction — which generally should apply where multiple instances of misconduct are involved — is disbarment. Therefore, we find that the appropriate sanction is not suspension, but disbarment.”
The court gave little weight to mitigating factors, including stress in Wysolmerski’s personal life and that he was “generally cooperative” with the investigation.
“We find that the collective weight of respondent’s very substantial experience in the practice of law; the pattern of misconduct at issue; the multiple instances of misconduct; his dishonest motive; and his history of serious misconduct, very similar to the conduct at issue here, overwhelms the scant mitigation afforded by his cooperation, limited expression of remorse, and the stress of his personal problems during the ... appeal,” the decision reads. “In this case, we conclude that disbarment is the only sanction sufficient to protect the public.”
Wysolmerski did not immediately return a call seeking comment Monday.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.