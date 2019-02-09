Patty Czarnecki teed up, swung her golf club, gave the ball a solid whack...
...and sent it flying into the screen.
Czarnecki, who said she was having a lot of fun in her first time golfing, was on one of the 11 teams at Stonehedge Indoor Golf Saturday for a tournament raising money for ARC-Rutland. What's more, hers was the one team made up of ARC members.
"It's awesome because they often don't get to do the really fun stuff for the fundraisers," executive director Heather Kent said. "For a lot of them, this is the first chance they've had to do this."
It was the first time ARC has held the tournament.
"We're hoping to make it an annual," Kent said. "One of our past presidents, Richard Wilde, was an avid golfer, We;re hoping to make it the Richard Wilde memorial tournament."
Kent said they were aiming for $2,000, and that while she did not have exact numbers, she was ready to declare the event a success.
"We're a small nonprofit, so this is a big fundraiser for us," she said.
ARC provides a variety of services to people with developmental disabilities, such as helping them manage their finances.
"We do a self-advocates club, which is individuals with disabilities setting goals for themselves," she said. "We have our dances, which is our major event — social events for people with disabilities. Those are attended by more than 400 people a year."
Kent said the value of the group's social functions shouldn't be discounted.
"People with developmental disabilities often don't have the chance to develop those social support circles that people take advantage of, so that's important," she said.
Kent said ARC is looking into a musical program and is launching an adaptive arts program.
"Right now it's going to be focused on knitters," she said. "We're going to be setting that up in the ARC office. Our goal is to make people with developmental disabilities feel like they're a whole part of the community and have all the opportunities, including recreational opportunities, that make us feel like who we are."
