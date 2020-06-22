An area lawyer with a troubled history has been disbarred.
The Vermont Supreme Court issued a decision earlier this month revoking Phyllis McCoy-Jacien’s license to practice law. The decision was a reciprocal one following a disbarment in New York. McCoy-Jacien, who could not be reached for comment, resided at one point in Castleton with an office in Whitehall, N.Y., and represented clients in Rutland County.
The New York Supreme Court suspended McCoy-Jacien in August after she failed to comply with two separate disciplinary investigations, according to the decision.
“Respondent then failed to respond or appear for further investigative and disciplinary proceedings for more than six months thereafter,” the decision read. “She did not respond to the petition seeking her disbarment in New York.”
Vermont’s rules state that a lawyer licensed here who is disciplined in another state will be subject to the same discipline in Vermont within 30 days unless the court finds the discipline “unwarranted.” The court said it made no such finding.
McCoy-Jacien has her own history of trouble here in Vermont, including a history of failing to respond to disciplinary proceedings.
McCoy-Jacien fell afoul of the Professional Responsibility Board in 2016 when the PRB found she had failed to file state tax returns from 2011-14. She was issued a public reprimand and placed on probation, according to court records, and told to bring her tax filings up to date. When the disciplinary counsel tried to contact McCoy-Jacien the following year to confirm she had filed the taxes, the PRB documented a long series of failed attempts and commended the disciplinary counsel for exhausting “every possible means” of reaching the errant lawyer.
That lack of contact resulted in McCoy-Jacien being found in violation of her probation and a ruling was issued that she would have to come explain herself if she wished to regain her ability to practice law.
In 2018, a lawyer appointed by the court to attend to any outstanding matters for McCoy-Jacien’s clients went to the media to appeal for her clients to contact him after he said she would not respond to requests to turn over a client list. That situation resulted in McCoy-Jacien being held in contempt of court later that year.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
