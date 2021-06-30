While many towns forewent their usual Memorial Day activities this year, Independence Day is on.
Area towns are using the Fourth of July weekend to mark a post-COVID return to normal.
“This is our Independence Day,” declared Brandon recreation director Bill Moore in an imitation of Bill Pullman’s character in the movie “Independence Day.” “This is our first year being downtown since 2016, due to all the construction we’ve had. And, of course, COVID was supposed to be our year to be back.”
Brandon decided to put off its downtown fireworks until September last year, Moore said, which it used as a “proof of concept” for the holiday display.
“It worked beautifully,” he said. “It was visible from a bunch of different places from the heart of downtown.”
Moore said this is the first year that Brandon’s Independence Day festivities will be all in one place on one day.
“Friday night was a street dance,” he said. “Saturday we’d have the parade, pull up tent stakes and move everybody to Estabrook (Park).”
This year, everything takes place downtown on Saturday, starting with the parade at 10 a.m. followed by live music in Central Park. The annual silent auction begins at the Congregational Church at 11 a.m. and family activities run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. behind the Brandon Inn. Other events include a Little Debbie Swiss Roll eating contest at noon and a duck race over Neshobe Falls at 3 p.m. The dance begins at 6:30 and the fireworks begin at dusk. Shuttle service to the parking areas at Estabrook, the American Legion and Otter Valley Union High School will be available on the half-hour.
Last year, the Paramount Theatre saved the city’s annual fireworks show from cancellation and this year, Executive Director Eric Mallette said the organization has taken over the display on a permanent basis.
“Fireworks are a natural extension of what we do here,” he said. “It’s a big show people are able to enjoy a communal experience of.”
The show will begin at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, following the demolition derby at the fairgrounds.
“You can see it from anywhere in the city,” he said. “The oval — the parking area within the track (at the fairgrounds) — will be open and available for people to park in if they want to see it up close. Parking is free.”
Rutland Town’s fireworks take place just before the city’s — at 9 p.m. — following a day of activities at Northwood Park.
“I think people are looking forward to be able to be outside,” Town Administrator Bill Sweet said. “We’ve had the event on our Facebook page for a while and it’s reached 700 people.”
Castleton also returns to form this year, complete with parade and fireworks Saturday.
“It’s kind of like freedom from COVID — getting together, going out without masks, seeing people’s smiling faces, going into businesses,” Town Manager Michael Jones said.
Jones said this year the “Bridge Committee” — made up of members of the town and Castleton University community — will hold an “after party” for the parade. Jones said the event was somewhat misnamed since its 9 a.m. to noon running time means its starting before the 10 a.m. parade.
“They did it two years ago on a very small scale,” Jones said. “This year they’re making it more robust.”
Fireworks will begin at 8:45 p.m., launching from the Crystal Haven common area. Jones said parking at the beach is going to be limited.
Killington’s festivities on Sunday begin at 9 a.m. with the Friends of the Library Book Sale at the Sherburne Memorial Library, followed by the parade down River Road at 10 a.m.. The Johnson Rec Center opens at 11 a.m. and the Fireman’s BBQ begins at 11:30. Live music starts at 7 p.m. and fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m.
