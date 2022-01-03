Stafford Technical Center’s newest engineering instructor always has been fascinated with how things work.w
That curiosity has served Dan Arensmeyer both as a teacher and in his previous career as a submarine commander in the U.S. Navy.
Arensmeyer joined Stafford at the beginning of the school year, taking over the engineering department from Guy Babb, who is on leave.
Arensmeyer grew up in Montana but he said the sea called to him from an early age.
“Being landlocked, I guess I was kind of drawn to the ocean,” he said.
In 1985, he enrolled in the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, with hopes of being a pilot.
A year later, the film “Top Gun” came out.
“So everybody wanted to be a pilot!” he joked.
Arensmeyer’s vision wasn’t quite as good as needed for the flight program, so he pivoted to submarines. He spent just over 28 years on the submarine force, part of that time commanding his own nuclear-powered sub.
He said being submarine commander meant he had to know everything about how the machine worked, including a lot of applied engineering knowledge like nuclear energy generation, hydraulics, pneumatics and weapon systems.
“That’s kind of the basic engineering mindset — you want to know how things work and how you can apply that understanding to other things. So I’m trying to instill that in the students,” he said.
After retirement from the navy, Arensmeyer briefly took a job with military contractor Fluor Marine Propulsion, teaching in its training program for new recruits and enlisted officers in South Carolina.
“Surprise, surprise, a retired submarine commander wasn’t real satisfied with a desk job,” he said.
Once his children graduated from high school, he and his wife decided to move to Weybridge in Addison County.
Initially, Arensmeyer said he had planned on getting a job teaching high school physics, but the Stafford gig caught his eye.
“It couldn’t be a more perfect fit,” he said. “It’s been more like play, really.”
Arensmeyer noted parallels between commanding a submarine and running a classroom.
“Teaching 18-year-olds how to drive a submarine or operate a nuclear reactor on a ship, that is really not unlike teaching these students to program a robot or operate the CNC (computer numerical control) mill,” he said. “I always kind of enjoyed that part of it. Developing the skills and knowledge and capability in the team on my submarines has transferred pretty easily to this.”
Looking ahead, Arensmeyer said he is excited to grow the program at Stafford.
In addition to current offerings of computer integrated manufacturing, principles of engineering and digital electronics, he said he is exploring adding civil engineering and aerospace tracks in the next year or so.
He said he is particularly excited about getting students interested in aerospace, noting that the burgeoning drone manufacturer Beta Technologies is just up the road in Burlington.
Arensmeyer said one of his biggest challenges so far this year has been keeping up with his students.
“We’ve got some really smart students, so staying ahead of them has been a challenge at times,” he said.
Junior Ethan Dudley is in his second year in the program.
He said being able to attain college credits is what initially attracted him to Stafford.
“That gets me a jump start on whatever career I decide to go into,” he said.
Currently, Dudley is working on designing a mechanical grabbing claw for his friend Hunter Tremblay, who was injured in an automobile accident last September.
He showed off a prototype he built using components he created on a 3D printer, and gears he cut using a water jet.
Dudley, who is interested in nuclear engineering, said he’s been pleased to have that interest in common with Arensmeyer.
“He studied that so, on a personal level, he can mentor me in that,” he said.
Kenzie Ezzo is a sophomore in her first year at Stafford.
She said she does a lot of hands-on projects at home, so the program has been a good fit.
“I’ve learned that I like building things,” she said.
Ezzo said she has especially enjoyed using the robotic arms the class has been working with lately.
When asked what her plans are after high school, she answers quickly and confidently: “I definitely know I want to be an engineer,” she said, adding that aerospace engineering is appealing at the moment.
Ezzo said Arensmeyer has given her guidance that has given her confidence to keep exploring engineering as a career path.
“He’s helped me find my strengths and weaknesses and pushes me out of my comfort zone on projects,” she said.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.