A Plymouth woman is facing charges after she allegedly brandished a handgun during an argument outside a Dollar General in Rutland.
Alexis L. Fitzgerald, 24, pleaded not guilty in Rutland County criminal court to a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment. The charges carry a combined maximum of six years in prison. Fitzgerald was freed on conditions, including that she not possess any firearms and that she stay away from the witnesses, as well as the Dollar General where the incident allegedly occurred.
Rutland City Police said that the victim arrived at the police station shortly before noon Jan. 7 to report that Fitzgerald had threatened her with a gun and spit on her. The victim also said Fitzgerald had followed her to the police station, and police said cameras in front of the building took video of Fitzgerald’s car driving by.
The victim told police she and another woman were in a car in the parking lot of the Dollar General at 200 South Main St. when Fitzgerald approached the car, demanded they get out and made threats. Affidavits did not indicate the origin of the dispute, but said Fitzgerald spat in the victim’s face through an open window before drawing a small handgun and pointing it at her face.
The victim drove off at this point, according to affidavits, fearing for her life. Police said the other woman in the car provided an account that matched the victim’s and that another witness described the altercation similarly but thought what Fitzgerald was holding might have been a cell phone.
The victim also told police that while she was on her way to the station, Fitzgerald sideswiped her vehicle.
Fitzgerald herself, interviewed in March, told police the other women instigated an argument with her and that she had a pistol at the time but that it had not been loaded.
