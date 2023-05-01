A Plymouth woman is facing charges after she allegedly brandished a handgun during an argument outside a Dollar General in Rutland.

Alexis L. Fitzgerald, 24, pleaded not guilty in Rutland County criminal court to a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment. The charges carry a combined maximum of six years in prison. Fitzgerald was freed on conditions, including that she not possess any firearms and that she stay away from the witnesses, as well as the Dollar General where the incident allegedly occurred.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

