MONTPELIER — The Times Argus and Rutland Herald won several awards for reporting and photography at Thursday's Vermont Press Association annual awards ceremony.
Herald reporter Gordon Dritschilo won first place in the Feature Column category for his multi-part series about his personal training for a running race at Killington.
Herald reporter Katelyn Barcellos was awarded Rookie of the Year, in part for her coverage of key stories in Rutland County, including a slate quarry controversy, challenging open records laws in Castleton, and community reaction to an alleged shooting plot at Fair Haven Union High School. Barcellos started with the Rutland Herald just over a year ago.
The Herald and The Times Argus shared second place honors for their respective websites.
At the Times Argus, photographer Josh Kuckens won top honors for sports photography, and received second place honors for feature photography.
Eric Blaisdell, the police and courts reporter for the Times Argus, won third-place honors for his coverage of the events leading up to former State's Attorney Scott Williams' resignation.
Steven Pappas, editor of both newspapers, received a second-place honor for his editorial writing.
The VPA meeting was held at the Capitol Plaza in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.