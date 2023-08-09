Arts News
Barbara and Tom Mitchell, of Guilderland, New York, unpack boxes of pottery in preparation for Art in the Park in 2019.

 File photo by Jon Olender

Organizers are inviting visitors to Art in the Park to make some art in the park.

The annual fundraiser for the Chaffee Art Center kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday in Main Street Park. Chaffee Executive Directory Sherri Birkheimer Rooker said they expect more than 60 vendors and the usual assortment of food and musical entertainment.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

