The Chaffee Art Center will hold its 61st annual Art in the Park Fall Foliage Festival on Oct. 8 and 9 at Main Street Park, at the junction of routes 7 and 4 in Rutland.
Juried fine artists, craftspeople and specialty food producers will be there, along with food vendors, live music, activities for children, and showings for works in progress.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event is free but donations are appreciated.
Food vendors will include Yellow Deli, and Rollin’ Rooster while tunes will be provided by the likes of Jamie Snook, Melissa D., Caber Wilson, Dirty Red Hearts, Bethany Conner and Breanna Elaine.
Volunteers are needed and exhibitor applications are still being accepted. Send an email to info@chaffeeartcenter.org or call 802-775-0356 to sign up.
