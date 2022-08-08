Ann McFarren says Art in the Park has come a long way.
Organizers said this week that the local painter has exhibited at Art in the Park more than anyone else in the event’s 61-year history — having been there for her entire half-century career.
“It was very different in the beginning,” McFarren said. “It wasn’t nearly the affair it is today. A lot of the time we had only a snow fence, and you were allotted six or eight feet, and you could hang whatever you had on the snow fence. ... It was always a very good event for me. You see a lot of people.”
When the 2022 Art in the Park kicks off Saturday in Main Street Park, it will feature an expected 50 or so vendors — organizers say they still are recruiting vendors and volunteers — each under a tent and accompanied by food and entertainment.
“Downtown Rutland and Rutland in general has a rich history when it comes to the arts,” said Downtown Rutland Partnership Executive Director Tiffany Saltis. “Art in the Park is an extension of that, as well as a way to get the community out.”
Visual artists working in oil, watercolors, acrylics and photography will join artisans offering pottery, handmade clothing, quilted items, hand dyed clothing, stained glass suncatchers, stone lamps, jewelry, custom mirrors, wooden furniture, bowls, lamps, cutting boards, birdhouses, fairy houses, aromatherapy, herbal products, hand-lettered cards, prints, apparel and stickers.
“We have somebody who does naturally dyed yarn and naturally dyed clothing,” said Chaffee Art Center Executive Director Sherri Berkheimer Rooker. “That’s kind of the new wave of the world.”
A new exhibitor coming from Texas offers hand-stitched, bead-woven jewelry made from seed beads, she said, while a more local one offers heatable, freezable organic stuffies.
“They’re good for people with anxiety or things like that,” Birkheimer Rooker said. “She also does weighted blankets.”
The musical line-up includes Bethany Conner, Melissa D, Dirty Red Hearts and Marcos Levy.
The summer Art in the Park is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
City Reporter
Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.
