Art in the Park is looking to return to business as usual this weekend.
The biannual fundraiser for the Chaffee Art Center is slated for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event will repeat in October. Executive Director Sherri Birkheimer Rooker said more than 50 vendors are signed up.
“Last year we had 23, so I’m pretty happy,” she said.
Birkheimer Rooker said attendance last year was also roughly half of what they drew in pre-pandemic times, but that vendors were happy with that, given the circumstances.
The event features live music, food trucks and a wide variety of area artists and artisans.
“We have a leather-goods person that’s new,” Birkheimer Rooker said. “We always have new and interesting fine art. We have a new person that’s going to be having scarves and wraps. ... We have an author and illustrator of children’s books. Her name is Karen Correll.”
Other new additions include a makers of hand-stitched purses, garden stones and wood lamps fashioned from birch logs.
Longtime vendor Randy Pratico said he is adding some whimsical pieces to offer along with his usual woodwork.
“This year, I’m showing some elf and fairy houses,” he said. “I do them in a couple sizes with a stone front and a moss top. It’s kind of neat, People like that kind of thing — it’s popular now.”
Pratico said he expects a strong turnout.
“People like to come year after year and just stroll,” he said.
The Chaffee solicits donations at the gate of the event, which is by far its largest fundraiser. Birkheimer Rooker said the organization has been particularly active with its summer camps and approaching bench project and is attending to work on its building.
“GE came and painted half of (the porch) a couple weeks ago and they’re going to come back and paint the rest once its on,” she said. “We are working really hard. You have to do what you can do in this world we live in and try to think outside the box.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
