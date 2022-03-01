BENSON — In Benson, voters approved a General Fund budget of $436,697, with $287,326 to be raised by taxes. The budget passed 143 to 72.
The highway budget of $645,750, of which $511,136 is to be raised by taxes, also passed by a vote of 151 to 65.
In the race for select board, incumbent Ronald Stewart and Jack Helm defeated Neil Pappalardo for a pair of one-year seats. Helm received 148 votes, Pappalardo received 72 votes and Stewart received 96 votes.
Heidi Chandler defeated Pamela Stefanek for a three-year town clerk seat by a vote of 155 to 47.
Chandler also bested Stefanek for a three-year town treasurer seat by a vote of 141 to 57.
All other ballot articles passed.
