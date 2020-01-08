Thirty years on the Board of Alderwomen hasn’t been enough for Sharon Davis.
“I’m the one who’s at every meeting,” said Davis, the board’s president and longest-serving member, having been first elected in 1990. “I enjoy serving the city and giving back to the city.”
Davis said she hopes to continue doing so and intends to run for re-election in March. Four of the five incumbents up for re-election this year confirmed Wednesday that they intend to run while the fifth, Alderman Scott Tommola, had not responded to inquiries by the end of the business day.
At the other end of the spectrum from Davis, Alderman Matthew Reveal is the shortest-serving incumbent whose term is up this year. Reveal was elected to fill out the remaining year on William Notte’s seat after Notte departed for the Legislature.
“I sat patiently the first year, paid attention, took a lot of mental notes,” Reveal said. “I think we did some good for the city, and I’m looking forward to 2020.”
Alderman Matthew Whitcomb triggered speculation about whether he would remain on the board — and in the community — last year when he took a job at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
“The commute’s fine,” he said, confirming that he, too, would seek re-election. “The commute’s easy enough. Planning ahead in the winter and the ability to work from home makes it less of a challenge.”
Alderman Paul Clifford had already announced his re-election campaign on Facebook when he was contacted Wednesday.
“It was good to get back to things after 20-some-odd years,” he said of the past two years. “Obviously, I stepped in it a little bit with my comments on Facebook. I hope everyone’s gotten past that.”
In July, Clifford shared a Facebook post that was condemned by numerous members of the community — including fellow board members and the mayor — as racist. Clifford took the post down and apologized and said he has learned from the experience.
“When you hold public office, you’ve got to be careful what you say and know what you’re talking about,” Clifford said. “I’m moving forward. I’m going to do that bias training that’s coming up. I’m sure that’s going to be helpful to everyone that attends.”
Petitions to run for local office are due Jan. 27.
