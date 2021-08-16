BURLINGTON — A Brandon man, who police say made repeated threats to neighbors, including he would kill them and get involved in a shootout with law enforcement, is due in U.S. District Court on Tuesday to face a charge of being a three-time convicted felon in possession of firearms.
Eric A. Grenier, 39, was initially expected to be in federal court on Monday, but it was delayed until Tuesday.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested him at his home at 818 High Pond Road in Brandon on Friday afternoon and lodged him at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town, records show.
Brandon Police have taken statements from several fearful neighbors in recent weeks that Grenier had made threats to shoot them, Officer Michael VonSchleusingen said in court papers. In some cases he made threats that he would do it as a sniper, the officer wrote. Even family members have expressed concern about Grenier being a danger, VonSchleusingen noted.
"I'll shoot you both right between the eyes, you won't even see it coming," one neighbor reported Grenier said in one confrontation, VonSchleusingen wrote. Grenier said he would sit on a hill across the road and "snipe" the neighbor, police wrote they were told.
One neighbor called Grenier a "ticking time bomb."
One neighbor reported Grenier used both firearms and explosives on a regular basis, court records show. A family member reported he had protective body armor both front and back.
Besides the federal gun charge, Brandon Police Chief Chris Brickell said Monday that Grenier also was served a criminal citation on Sunday ordering him into Vermont Superior Court in Rutland on five state charges. The citation is for two counts of criminal threatening, two counts of aggravated disorderly conduct and one count of simple assault all stemming from two incidents in July in Brandon, the chief said.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department served the citation on Grenier at the St. Albans prison on behalf of Brandon Police, Bickell said. The chief noted it will be up to the Rutland County State's Attorney's office to decide which charges will be honored once all the paperwork is reviewed.
The ATF in federal court papers made public Monday, said they were asked to join the Brandon Police investigation because of the firearms involved.
ATF Special Agent Eric Brimo listed in his court affidavit four firearms that were seized during the raid. They were a 308-caliber rifle, a 7-mm rifle and two revolvers, a 44-caliber Magnum and a 22-caliber Ruger. Also seized were various kinds of ammunition, Brimo wrote.
Brimo said Grenier is prohibited from possessing firearms because of his criminal record. He listed three felonies: a 2000 burglary conviction that netted Grenier a 1-to-7-year prison sentence; a 2011 felony cultivation of marijuana conviction that resulted in 1-to-5 years in prison with all but 60 days suspended; a 2012 burglary conviction that netted 2-to-7-year sentence with all but 30 days suspended, Brimo said.
Grenier also has other convictions for assaults and threats over the phone, Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Waples said in court papers.
During an interview with Bicknell at the Brandon Police Department on Friday, Grenier denied he had any firearms at his residence, court papers show. Grenier also mentioned he was unable to possess a firearm because he was a convicted felon, VonSchleusingen said in court papers.
BPD and federal agents subsequently found the firearms inside the home, Brimo wrote.
Brimo said the federal case evolved as VonSchleusingen investigated a disturbance involving a handgun. VonSchleusingen developed enough information about the incident that State Judge David Fenster agreed to issue a search warrant for Grenier's property.
Agents wearing ATF gear were visible loading items into vehicles outside the single-family residence on Friday afternoon.
Brickell said Grenier was invited to the Brandon Police Department about 11:30 a.m. Friday to discuss threats with neighbors. As the talk began to wind down about noontime, Brandon Police and ATF hit the home for the court-ordered search.
