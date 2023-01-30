PITTSFORD — David Atherton will be the new town manager here starting March 1.
An announcement last week by the Brandon Select Board said Atherton would be leaving his job as town manager there on Feb. 21.
PITTSFORD — David Atherton will be the new town manager here starting March 1.
An announcement last week by the Brandon Select Board said Atherton would be leaving his job as town manager there on Feb. 21.
“I’d checked off my to-do list in Brandon,” said Atherton. “It’s been eight years and it’s time for a change.”
Atherton became town manager in Brandon in 2015. He’d been a selectman there for a three-year period and has called the town home for the past 14 or so years.
He’ll be taking over for Brenda Fox-Howard, who left the position in the middle of December, according to Pittsford Select Board Chair Alicia Malay.
Fox-Howard was hired in March 2022 and started work in April, taking over for John Haverstock who’d held the job for 13 years.
Atherton said he enjoyed working in Brandon on the Segment Six project, a massive overhaul of Route 7 through the downtown, and all the flood resilience related work that took place in the years following Tropical Storm Irene.
He said he’s also proud of his role in rebuilding the town’s police department.
He said that he’d applied for the Pittsford job after Haverstock announced he was leaving.
“When Brenda (Fox-Howard) left, I reached out to them to see if they were interested and needed any help with anything because they didn’t have a town manager and the conversation turned into something different, and now was a good time to do it, I think,” he said.
He said he doesn’t have any preconceived notions about what he’ll do in Pittsford other than bring his skills and experience to bear in helping the town prosper.
Malay said the town is fortunate that Atherton was willing to take the job, sparing it another lengthy, expensive town manager search in what many are observing is a difficult labor market to hire in. She said only one other interview besides Atherton was conducted, and both were strong candidates.
She said Atherton’s proven track record with state projects and grant writing is what the Pittsford board was interested in. The state has, in the works for many years now, plans for an overhaul of Route 7 through town, though perhaps not as extensive as what occurred in Brandon. He’s also got experience in economic development from which the town hopes to benefit, she said.
According to Malay, Fox-Howard didn’t state a reason for her leaving.
“I generally got the idea that it wasn’t a great fit,” said Malay.
Attempts to contact Fox-Howard on Monday weren’t successful.
Pittsford and Brandon are neighbors. Until recently they shared a representative in the State House, and in the past have been known to lend each other equipment and related items.
