This is the first of three stories on the race for the Rutland City Board of Aldermen, in which nine candidates are competing for five seats. Candidates are being profiled three at a time, in alphabetical order.
John Atwood says people are what will matter for Rutland.
Atwood, 37, is a “system architect” at Casella Waste, working on making sure software packages function together. He made an unsuccessful bid to join the board in 2017.
“When I ran previously, I was working remotely,” he said. “Then I transitioned to Casella and I’m sort of established. I have the time and energy to pursue a seat on the board.”
Atwood said the city’s declining population is the biggest challenge before its government, and that strengthening the regional marketing campaign was likely the best answer. Atwood said he would like to see the city hire someone to run the campaign in-house rather than contract with a marketing firm.
“It’s going to be a multi-year process to get to that point, but ultimately that is where it should end up,” he said. “In order to be successful, these marketing efforts need to be sustained over a period of time. You can’t just have a one-off ad campaign.”
Atwood also said he thought the city could be more hands-on in the redevelopment of its housing stock, perhaps establishing a public-services benefit corporation to work on the issue.
“My main message of my campaign is, ‘growth starts with people,’” he said. “I think the focus needs to be first on the people and their connection to the community. I think once we focus on that. the business part will take care of itself, because people will start to seek out and create their business opportunities.”
Alderman Paul Clifford, 61, said the city had made good progress on infrastructure in the past year.
“We’ve been through some tough times with the water meter stuff, but I think we’re on the other side of that,” he said.
Clifford said he was happy to see the use the city was making of the College of St. Joseph gym facilities, and that he would like to see if the city could get access to even more of the campus.
“There’s more land down there,” he said. “Adding to the rec areas down there — maybe some trails, some bike trails. Maybe you could turn that into cross-country skiing or snowshoeing in the winter time. There’s an opportunity to look into that.”
Clifford also said he’d like the city to do more about blighted properties, particularly in gateway areas.
“I don’t know what the answers are,” he said. “You’ve got to work with the owners, see what can be done.”
Blighted housing is also due for more attention, he said.
“I think we should start looking at that, getting a little more serious about those things,” he said.
Clifford, who has been a local business owner as well as the public works commissioner, said the board works well together.
“Anyone who wants to be involved in public service, they ought to be commended,” he said. “It’s not easy.”
Alderwoman Sharon Davis, 66, has served 30 years on the board. She is the senior member of the board and has served several terms as its president.
“I like what I do and I’m dedicated to what I do,” she said. “I’m invested in this city. I believe I have leadership and make a difference. This is my way of giving back to my community.”
Davis said the city faces an eternal struggle in its efforts to maintain the level of services without raising taxes. She said that in the coming year, she hopes to explore alternative revenue sources, particularly for the city pensions.
“I think that’s something I’m kind of exploring at this time,” she said. “I’ve talked to the treasurer about a few — until I know they’re viable I don’t think I want to throw them out there.”
In the meantime, she said, the grand list is climbing and revenues from the rooms, meals and entertainment tax are on the rise, and the city has used its business incentive program eight times in the past year.
“There are jobs attached to that,” she said. “That’s money being spent in the community.”
Davis said the city was moving in a positive direction and that it was important for residents to know who was working for them and who was pursuing “special agendas,” though she demurred when asked to elaborate on the latter comment.
“I don’t know,” she said in response to a question on what “special agendas” were being pursued. “I’m just saying.”
