Thomas Franco will be the fourth new member of the Board of Aldermen.
Franco ended Tuesday night tied with John Atwood for the sixth spot on the board. The two candidates — who campaigned cooperatively as part of the “Rutland Forward” slate — said they did not want to request a recount, and late Thursday afternoon Atwood announced he would bow out of contention, conceding the seat to Franco and putting his energy into serving on the board of The MINT and other volunteer opportunities.
“Thomas is gung ho and ready to serve,” Atwood said. “He has a lot of ideas and a lot of energy and it made a lot of sense for him to serve in that capacity. I have other things I’m involved in that’ll be ongoing.”
Atwood, who has run for alderman more than once, said he does not know if he will try again next year.
“John is committed to continuing to make an impact,” Franco said.
Franco campaigned on using his professional experience to help direct the city toward using more data-driven decision making. At 25, Franco will be the youngest member of the current board. He also may be the first openly gay member of the board.
“I know I’m not going to be the last,” he said.
Franco said he hopes to help with local LGBTQ community-building efforts, and especially supporting LGBTQ youth.
Avoiding a runoff election means all 11 members will be seated when the board holds its reorganizational meeting March 15. Alderman Matt Whitcomb said Thursday he intends to seek a second term as board president.
“I’m in the process right now of reaching out to current board members and new board members to discuss my interest,” Whitcomb said.
Franco joins the board alongside fellow Rutland Forward candidates Mike Doenges, Devon Neary and Carrie Savage. Aldermen Thomas DePoy and William Gillam were re-elected Tuesday.
