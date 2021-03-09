PLAINFIELD — It’s unclear whether an article residents will vote on next month to change how the town votes on business will be legally binding or only advisory.
The town usually holds its annual meeting in person at Town Hall on Town Meeting Day. The budget was traditionally decided on, and sometimes altered, during that meeting. This year’s vote will take place via Australian ballot because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The vote is scheduled for April 6 this year instead of the first Tuesday in March to help accommodate Twinfield Union School’s budget process, which school officials said was delayed as result of the pandemic.
In preparing for the April vote last month, Select Board Chairwoman Sasha Thayer said resident Gary Graves pointed out the town has a little more than 1,000 residents on its voter checklist, but only about 100 residents attend the in-person meeting.
The three-person board decided to add an article to the meeting warning asking if the town should decide business via Australian ballot going forward instead of on the floor.
But resident Charlie Cogbill recently sent the board a letter informing board members the article may not be legally binding. Cogbill pointed to a Vermont statute regarding elections which states, “A municipality shall not use the Australian ballot system at the same election at which its voters decide that the system shall be used.”
In response to the pandemic, the state Legislature passed Act 162 which allowed towns to conduct their annual votes via Australian ballot instead of in person this year. Cogbill said he was of the belief that the change in law did not nullify the language stating residents can’t vote via Australian ballot to decide on moving to Australian ballot.
Thayer, the chairwoman of the board, said it was her understanding from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns that such an article is allowed this year.
Elena Esteban, director of communications and marketing at VLCT, said in an email Tuesday, “We’re happy to help town officials directly if they would like to contact us. We don’t comment on member actions.”
Esteban said the VLCT’s “frequently asked questions” page about voting during the pandemic “may not address this specific question.”
William Senning is the director of the election division at that Vermont Secretary of State’s office. Whether the restriction on moving to Australian ballot for future years is still in place “is a very good question,” Senning said in an interview Tuesday.
He said an argument could be made either way because the legislation didn’t specifically address this. Senning said going by the strictest reading of Act 162, towns can put all the business they want onto this year’s Australian ballot vote.
“I would be curious what a judge would decide in that instance,” he said.
He said his office has been advising towns to keep their business simple this year and not include articles like the one about ballots in Plainfield “because you would be seen as getting around the intent of that statute.”
Senning said he was aware of only one other municipality in the state that asked residents about a move to Australian ballot this year. That was in Middlesex, where residents tied on a 338-338 vote on Town Meeting Day for an article which sought to expand the use of Australian ballot to include special articles in the future.
At Monday’s Select Board meeting in Plainfield, board member Jim Volz said if the article is voted down, then the question is moot. He said if it’s approved, then the town would need to figure out whether it is legally binding or just advisory.
