Yes, there will be vegemite.
But there will be plenty more on offer at Hunky Dory Aussie Eats, an Australian take-out slated to open next month in the former Tastee Bakery space on Strongs Avenue. Bill Moore and Talis Love said they think they have something new to offer Rutland.
“Rutland seems like a great place,” Moore said. “There’s a lot of people here, and they’re all looking for changes.”
Moore, himself Australian, said he and Love arrived in Rutland via Middlebury and Massachusetts as they looked for a place to start a business.
“We love Rutland, and we never expected to love Rutland because our friends in Middlebury did not,” Love said. “I’m just excited to be part of the community. ... In Australia, your concept of working-class food is really beautiful, homemade stuff. I’m hoping we can find a niche in Rutland for really healthy but decadent working-class food.”
Moore said they had originally thought to build a menu around fish and chips — as much a staple in Australia as it is in England — but altered that plan when he learned the bakery building was available.
“In Australia, if you go to any small country town, no matter how small it is, there’ll usually be one or two amazing bakeries,” he said.
Hunky Dory will offer Australian confections like lamingtons — a cake coated in chocolate and coconut — and “jelly slices,” which Moore described as a cookie base with cheesecake in the middle and topped with gelatin.
Australian bakeries are a meatier affair than their American cousins, though, and Moore said they’ll sell a tradition of Australian-style sausage rolls, pasties and hand pies.
“British sausage rolls and pies tend to be more basic with pork or ground beef,” he said. “In Australia, we put a lot more in it — some caramelized onion, ground carrots, ground-up apples.”
They intend to have fish and chip nights once they sort out their suppliers for flake and dogfish, and the menu will include jaffles, which Moore said are Australia’s take on the grilled cheese sandwich.
“You put baked beans and eggs and bacon in them and all sorts of things,” he said.
The shop will also include Australian chocolate bars and specialty coffee. Moore offered a rather blunt assessment of American vs. Australian coffee, but Love was more diplomatic.
“There’s a shift in the U.S. happening with coffee culture,” she said. “People valuing the taste of coffee and where it comes from.”
But what about the vegemite? The spread made from leftover brewer’s yeast extract does have something of a rough reputation outside Australia, Moore admitted.
“My American friends turn their nose up at it,” he said. “In fact, my meat pie has vegemite in it — not that you’d know.”
Moore and Love said they are aiming to open by Halloween.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
