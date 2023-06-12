The trial of a day care owner charged with poisoning a child under her care has been tentatively slated for late November.
Stacey Vaillancourt is charged with manslaughter and child cruelty resulting in death, both felonies, in the 2019 death of 6-month-old Harper Rose Briar. Judge Cortland Corsones told lawyers for the state and defense Monday that he was eyeing Nov. 15 for a jury draw and holding the trial from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1. Both defense attorney Robert McClallen and Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan both said those dates should work for them.
“The last time we were set for a drawing, we worked on getting out special jury questionnaires,” Sullivan said. “I would need to do that again.”
Corsones said that was his plan — the lawyers have previously discussed how publicity surrounding the case might affect the jury pool.
The trial had previously been scheduled for January, but was postponed when Vaillancourt had health problems. A defense motion to dismiss, filed that month, was rejected late last month.
Manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, while the maximum for child cruelty is 10 years.
Vaillancourt was caring for 6-month-old Harper Rose Briar in the day care she ran out of her home in 2019 when the child died from a toxic dose of diphenhydramine, the active ingredient in Benadryl, according to court records. Prosecutors have argued that Vaillancourt was the only person with the opportunity to administer the drug to the child.
The defense has tried to cast doubt on that assertion by arguing that the autopsy was unable to pinpoint when the child was given the drug or in how many doses. Those arguments were subject to a motion to dismiss, but Judge Cortland Corsones was persuaded by the state’s argument that Vaillancourt’s own observations of the child were not consistent with the baby having been given the drug before arriving at the day care.