The trial of a day care owner charged with poisoning a child under her care has been tentatively slated for late November.

Stacey Vaillancourt is charged with manslaughter and child cruelty resulting in death, both felonies, in the 2019 death of 6-month-old Harper Rose Briar. Judge Cortland Corsones told lawyers for the state and defense Monday that he was eyeing Nov. 15 for a jury draw and holding the trial from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1. Both defense attorney Robert McClallen and Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan both said those dates should work for them.

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.