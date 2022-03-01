PROCTOR — Bruce Baccei won reelection to a two-year seat against John Jozwiak with Baccei getting 168 votes to Jozwiak’s 46. Jozwiak also ran against incumbent Linda Raymond for a one-year seat, losing with 52 votes to Raymond’s 164.
Voters had two cannabis-related articles to vote on. One asked if they’d allow cannabis retailers in town. It passed, 125-102. Another article asked if voters would allow portions of integrated cannabis sale license holders in town. It passed, 137-65.
The $482,636 highway budget passed, 202-26.
Voters approved the $926,506 general fund budget, 196-35.
A $67,000 appropriation for Proctor Free Library passed, 174-49.
