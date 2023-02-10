The man charged with killing a Rutland man in a drug deal gone bad already was charged with threatening someone with a knife and had been a suspect in a non-fatal stabbing, prosecutors said on Friday.
Brandon McCrae, 36, is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death late last month of Trevor Vandenburgh. Vandenburgh and McCrae allegedly fought over one shorting the other — accounts varied as to whom — in a $100 cocaine deal, after which Vandenburgh died of multiple stab wounds. McCrae’s lawyer said at arraignment that he intended to claim self-defense.
McCrae was in Rutland County criminal court Friday for a hearing about whether he would continue to be held without bail pending trial. The hearing ended with Judge Cortland Corsones saying he would render a written decision as soon as possible. Defense Attorney Christopher Montgomery said he did not contest that the evidence of McCrae’s guilt was great for the purposes of the hearing.
“Even objecting to hearsay statements in the affidavit, there are statements by my client that are sufficient to show this is a crime of serious violence,” he said. That left questions of risk of flight and what conditions of release might protect public safety.
Much of the hearing focused on 135 Grove St., where McCrae was living. Detective Tyler Billings replied that the building was a drug and violent crime hot spot, and he had personally responded to 20 or 30 calls there during a six-year career with the Rutland City Police Department. Detective Sean McGuire testified that he had investigated the stabbing of an individual referred to only as “Chaz” at the address and that while McCrae appeared to be fighting with Chaz in security camera footage from the site, no arrest was made.
“It was information we were given that he was a person of interest,” McGuire said. “From the video, it was difficult to tell.”
Deputy Rutland County State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh said the history of incidents at the property should be of concern if McCrae was to live there if he were released. Montgomery said McCrae would reside elsewhere, and the testimony did not implicate McCrae in the history of trouble at 135 Grove St.
Timothy McCarthy, of Woodstock, identified by Billings as the property’s owner, could not be reached for comment on Friday.
Raleigh said McCrae had a pending charge from a 2021 incident in which he allegedly threatened another man with a knife — the case was not discussed in detail — and criminal records in Vermont, Massachusetts and Texas. Montgomery said the out-of-state charges were old, that his record included no failures to appear or violations of court orders, and he was tied to the community by his support for a 7-year-old child living in Rutland.
