The man charged with killing a Rutland man in a drug deal gone bad already was charged with threatening someone with a knife and had been a suspect in a non-fatal stabbing, prosecutors said on Friday.

Brandon McCrae, 36, is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death late last month of Trevor Vandenburgh. Vandenburgh and McCrae allegedly fought over one shorting the other — accounts varied as to whom — in a $100 cocaine deal, after which Vandenburgh died of multiple stab wounds. McCrae’s lawyer said at arraignment that he intended to claim self-defense.

