A Rutland criminal court judge ruled on Monday there was cause to hold a co-defendant in a murder case for lack of $100,000 bail. A request by the state to hold Michael O’Brien without was denied.

O’Brien is charged with aiding in the commission of a second-degree murder in the death of Sincere M. Johnson, who court records say was also known as “Corey.” O’Brien’s girlfriend, Courtney Samplatsky, is alleged to have shot Johnson multiple times, and is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years.

