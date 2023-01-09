A Rutland criminal court judge ruled on Monday there was cause to hold a co-defendant in a murder case for lack of $100,000 bail. A request by the state to hold Michael O’Brien without was denied.
O’Brien is charged with aiding in the commission of a second-degree murder in the death of Sincere M. Johnson, who court records say was also known as “Corey.” O’Brien’s girlfriend, Courtney Samplatsky, is alleged to have shot Johnson multiple times, and is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Johnson, described in court records as a drug dealer, was killed in a Baxter Street apartment on June 11, 2022. Samplatsky and O’Brien were arrested after fleeing to New Hampshire, according to police, where they crashed their vehicle and broke into a post office.
The state had sought to have O’Brien held without bail. One of the requirements for that to happen is that the evidence against the defendant must be great, and the eight-page ruling issued on Monday by Judge Cortland Corsones stated that what the state has against O’Brien fell short.
“In our case there is no direct evidence of a preconceived plan with a common criminal objective to kill Corey; nor is there any direct evidence of the defendant’s participation in some substantial measure to accomplish such a plan,” the decision reads. “In addition, there is no direct evidence to establish that defendant had procured, incited, or encouraged Samplatsky in the crime, nor that he was present should it become necessary to render assistance to Samplatsky in her killing of Corey.”
The decision says that while Samplatsky and O’Brien arrived at the apartment together, and that he was present for the killing and fled with Samplatsky, none of the witnesses saw him with a gun.
“The evidence fairly demonstrates that the defendant was present at the scene to purchase cocaine from Corey, but is insufficient to establish anything beyond that,” the decision reads. “In this case, the evidence does not support more than suspicion or conjecture.”
What the evidence did support, according to the ruling, was the fear that O’Brien was a flight risk.
The decision noted a relative lack of ties to the community and O’Brien’s flight to New Hampshire with Samplatsky. Bail was set at $100,000 and should O’Brien post that, he will then be required to observe a 24/7 curfew, not possess alcohol or deadly weapons and have not contact with Samplatsky, witnesses in the case, or Johnson’s family.
A call to O’Brien’s lawyer was not immediately returned on Monday.
Vermont Department of Corrections records indicated O’Brien had not made bail as of late Monday afternoon. Samplatsky is being held without bail, and the next hearing in her case is scheduled for June.
