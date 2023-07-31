For Jenna Baird and Jacob Powsner, life on the farm doesn’t often slow down.
Part owners of Baird Farm in Chittenden, the husband-and-wife duo first got seriously involved in the business in 2015.
Roughly eight years later, the two have taken over the retail and production sides of the business — and they have plans to expand.
“We often say it’s a family farm that’s in the middle of a long-term transition,” Jacob said. “Jenna’s parents, Bonnie and Bob (Baird), were the third generation. They bought it from their parents. And now we’re in the process of buying out parts and pieces of the farm from them.”
In the years since getting involved, Jenna and Jacob said the farm, which is primarily a maple sugaring operation, has doubled in size. They now tap roughly 14,000 trees each year.
The two said much care has also gone into expanding the farm’s retail business, which is located on the Baird Farm property and sells the farm’s maple products.
Where the couple have really found their stride, however, is in attracting people to the Baird Farm property.
“Every maple farm has their little niche. (Agritourism and events) have kind of been our thing. We don’t do many farmers markets or craft fairs. Our thing is mostly trying to bring people to the farm here, educate people and share the farm and space with others,” Jenna said.
And their next event, the second annual Great North American Maple Pie Contest, is one such example of their investment in community connection.
Beginning at 2 p.m. on Aug. 6, bakers will fill the farm with their best take on a maple pie as part of Vermont Open Farm Week.
“It’s one of the most prestigious maple contests in the region’s baking circuit. Certainly, in the town of Chittenden,” Jacob said.
Pies must feature real Vermont maple syrup or sugar and will be judged on appearance, taste of filling, taste of crust and overall taste. Pies will be judged in two categories, sweet and savory.
This year’s judges are Will Gormly, owner of Mountain Cider Company in North Chittenden; Bob Baird; Victoria Jerker, winner of an episode of the Netflix series “Sugar Rush;” and “judge of all judges,” Brandon-based musician Ethan Nelson.
The event is free to the public; however, entering as a contestant costs $20. Visitors can also pay a small fee for a slice of pie and ice cream, courtesy of Dream Maker Bakers and Wilcox Ice Cream, and for a pie-throwing activity. All profits from the event will be donated to the Vermont Farmers Food Center.
Alongside the pie contest, the farm has become well-known for its events, which have included wood walks in October where visitors can learn about the history of the farm, a community burger night and the annual Maple Open House Weekend.
Additionally, Jenna and Jacob’s successful social media efforts have led to collaborations with brands like American Giant and Stanley.
“(My parents) have been a huge part of our success here. We’re pretty fortunate to have been able to come back,” Jenna said. “I think a lot of farmers don’t have a place to start. If you want to farm and you don’t have any connection with family farming in the past, it’s probably a much more challenging process to get started. We came back to an established place and we’re able to grow it and get creative with it.”
Bob Baird said the shift of ownership has had its challenging moments but, overall, he and Bonnie have been so excited to have Jenna and Jacob in the family business.
He also shared that though their methods may be different from his and Bonnie’s, Jacob and Jenna’s efforts to grow the business has driven a new audience to the farm.
“I was pretty much convinced I’d be the last person to make a living (on this farm),” Bob said. “It’s a marginal farm. I mean, you look at the fields, they’re pretty, but to try and make a living on them (is hard). … It’s just nice to see the farm keep going. I think in the community, both in the town and in the city, they’re getting quite a name for the farm.”
With many projects still on the horizon for Jenna and Jacob, including a foray into cut-your-own Christmas trees, additional infrastructure to use as event space or Airbnb and, of course, tapping more trees, the two expressed no plans of slowing down anytime soon.
“We always do more maple projects every year,” Jacob said. “Sugar makers like to make more maple syrup. They call it ‘the bug.’ Once you like to make maple syrup, there’s only more and more and more maple syrup.”
Submissions for the Great North American Maple Pie Contest are still being accepted, and those interested in testing their skill can visit bit.ly/baird-form0801 to sign up. They will be capping the submissions around 25 or 30 entries.
The first-place winner will receive a year’s supply of maple syrup, alongside other themed goodies.
Other events taking place across the state for Vermont Open Farm Week can be found at bit.ly/vofw2023.
sophia.buckley-clement
@rutlandherald.com