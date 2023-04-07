Balint at Hub
Rep. Becca Balint, center-right, meets with Mayor Michael Doenges, left, and Board of Aldermen President Michael Talbott, right, during her visit to The Hub in downtown Rutland on Friday. Also pictured is Jessica Nordhaus, Balint’s community ourteach director.

 Gordon Dritschilo / staff photo

Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., got an earful about housing and infrastructure from local officials Friday.

Balint met with Mayor Michael Doenges and several members of the Board of Aldermen at The Hub Co-works Friday morning for informal discussions about local economic development issues. The meetings were held with two local leaders at a time to avoid having a quorum of the board in the discussion at once, which Board President Michael Talbott said would violate open meeting law.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

