A caravan of vehicles drove gingerly up East Mountain Road in Killington on Wednesday, passing first the twisted remains of a guardrail and then a stretch where large chunks of the road were still missing.
Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., was getting a tour of damage from the recent floods, first on the mountain and later on Clover Street in Rutland. The damage in Killington was more immediately visible, with an active brook crossing one driveway and other driveways missing entirely.
“Can you imagine you didn’t know it was coming, you look out and your driveway is just gone,” said Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland County, one of a handful of members of the Rutland County legislative delegation that joined Balint and local officials on the tour. The group stopped and got out at one particularly large washout on Trailside Drive.
“This culvert up here — it never clogged,” Killington Selectman James Haff said. “It was full bore and then there was more water coming over it. That did not fail. It was just too much water. ... Then the water that jumped washed this out.”
Haff said during the July 7 storm, Killington got between 5½ and 6 inches of rain in two hours.
“All our culverts from (Tropical Storm) Irene were up to the 25-year flood,” Haff said. “We have Nicole Kesselring from (Enman Kesselring Engineering) upping us to the 50- to 100-year flood.”
The problem, Haff said, is that federal officials don’t want to approve the larger culverts.
The tour also stopped at the Skyeship Base Lodge, which suffered extensive damage and was gutted.
“This entire lodge is stripped out,” Killington Ski Resort communication director Amy Laramie said. “There’s no kitchen equipment. There’s no ticket counters. There’s no toilets — everything.”
Laramie said the resort was working to get everything fixed ahead of the Spartan Race at Bear Mountain, and said the other half of the resort was open and functional for summer mountain bikers.
“This is the challenge across Vermont,” Balint said. “How it continues to impact businesses when you’ve got to get some money coming in.”
The damage on Clover Street in Rutland appeared less dramatic Wednesday, even if it had produced some dramatic images when Rutland had its flooding Aug. 4.
“The water was up to here,” Mayor Michael Doenges told Balint standing on Clover Street and holding his hand at mid-chest level.
The damage also wasn’t being covered by FEMA like that from the previous flood, he said, because it was a separate storm with total damage below the necessary threshold.
As Balint spoke with Doenges and other local officials, Clover Street resident Jim Robinson emerged from his property to see what was happening. When the group crossed to talk to him and introduced themselves, Robinson warned Balint that he was “not a Democrat” and that the last time he spoke to a politician, “it got heated.”
“I pay my taxes,” he said. “You go to FEMA and get a slap in the face. ... I have means to a point. You can only do so much. ... It’s repairable. The only thing is, I repaired it last year.”
Robinson said he’d been so frustrated with the process just to get a $350 voucher for clothing that he walked away from it. He said he’d gotten much better aid locally, with Goodwill and BROC helping his family.
“I feel bad for him,” Robinson said, gesturing to a home across the street. “They can’t get no damn help at all. ... I don’t know if he’s there. We’re waiting to see him so we can tell him about BROC.”
Robinson also said a number of residents were considering action against the city. He said the July storm had washed up debris, creating a dam nearby that they thought was responsible for the flooding. He said the city had been notified, but hadn’t cleaned it up before the August storm. Doenges said this was the first he had heard of the situation and he would look into it, but that if the first flood contributed to the second, it illustrated a point federal officials needed to grasp about the nature of the storms.
“We didn’t get six inches of rain right away,” he said. “We got everyone else’s water. ... Our damage is because we were already saturated. One is not not connected to the other.”
“It’s not even my concerns about whether we’re fully funding FEMA, which we’re about to have a big fight about, but what are the criteria when there isn’t such a clear distinction between storms,” she said. “It’s folks like (on Clover Street) I’m most worried about falling through the cracks. ... The weather has gotten weird. We can all agree on that. What that means is regular people are suffering.”