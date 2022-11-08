Becca Balint has been elected as the first woman and first out LGBTQ+ person to represent Vermont in Congress.

Balint, a Democrat, was declared the winner of Vermont’s sole U.S. House seat with more than 60% of the vote. She defeated Republican Liam Madden. Three independents and one libertarian candidate were also in the race.

